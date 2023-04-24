After the double stage in Berlin in which Jaguar scored one double by triumphing in the two rounds with both the factory team and the Envision customer team, Formula E remained in Germany for an in-season test session dedicated to new drivers.

A day of testing especially useful for getting to know and take measurements of this new Gen 3, especially over long distances in managing energy, an aspect in which new riders approaching the electric championship show some more difficulty than veterans.

On a mostly dry track, the afternoon practice proved to be faster than the morning one, with Felipe Drugovich setting the best time in 1:05.509 with the Maserati Tipo Folgore with the 350Kw mode active, a time that is not even particularly distant from the one that earned Sebastien Buemi the pole position on Saturday morning.

The reigning Formula 2 champion set the time at the end of the three-hour second session of the day and, incidentally, was only two-tenths slower than the fastest time of the weekend set by Maximilian Guenther in the same car in the free practice 2. Drugovich also almost broke through the one hundred total laps, stopping at 99.

Robert Shwartzman, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Good day for Victor Martins too, second and only a tenth behind the Nissan, while rookie F2 driver Zane Maloney classified in third place after the checkered flag with a similar time to his category-mate.

Luca Ghiotto, the Nissan reserve driver who was in his first experience in the real car after extensive driving in the simulator, took fourth overall, while Mahindra reserve driver Jehan Daruvala and Scuderia Ferrari third driver Robert Shwartzman, they placed fifth and sixth respectively.

The Cavallino reserve, among other things, performed well, also obtaining the second best time overall in the 300kW mode, a time bested only by the reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde with the Jaguar, who in the morning had lapped in 1 :05.814, thus obtaining the momentary first place.

The last to end the day under the minute and six second wall were Luke Browning and David Beckmann with McLaren and Porsche. Ninth place for Daniil Kvyat, who thus completed his debut in Formula E with NIO, revealing his interest in a future commitment in the electric category: the Russian remained about five tenths behind the best time of the day, completing a total of ninety-five passes over the finish line.

To conclude the top ten Yifei Ye with the second Porsche, which was entrusted to him as part of the German company’s program in the WEC. Thirteenth with the other DS-Penske car Will Stevens, an old acquaintance of Formula 1, while the reigning Indy NXT champion, Linus Lundqvist, closed in fourteenth with the 99X Electric of the Andretti team.

More detached Roberto Mehri, another acquaintance of the world of single-seaters, who placed the second Mahindra in eighteenth position.

It should be noted that Envision was the only team to run with just one car for the whole day, with Jack Aitken lapping in the morning and then handing over the car to Jonny Edgar for the afternoon session.

At the end of the day of testing, the cars have already been dismantled to begin their journey to Monaco, where the next round of the world championship will take place on 6 May.