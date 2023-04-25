The Gen 3 represents the great novelty of Formula E for the new season of the electric category, now in its 9th season. However, alongside the introduction of the new generation of single-seaters, a change to the sporting format should also have made its debut, which involved the introduction of a mandatory thirty-second pit stop to re-energize the battery from the start of the championship.

But, thanks to some reliability problems on the new quick charging system encountered during pre-season tests, the top management of the series had chosen to postpone its introduction to mid-season.

In fact, in the first part of the season, the classic Attack Mode in use in previous years would have been maintained, with an increase in power available to the driver for a period of time set by the FIA, to then introduce the new features to the format after the double appointment in Berlin.

The Attack Charge, the name that should have taken on the new format, however, will not make its debut this year, as confirmed by the top management during the weekend of the German ePrix: “I think we will wait until next year and we will the right way,” Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle told Motorsport.com’s German-language sister site Motorsport-Total in a media session at the Formula E event in Berlin.

Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo added that, while keen to introduce the concept, the championship is in no rush to roll out the technology until it has been thoroughly tested, although there have been long discussions about whether it could be used as early as the end of the current season: “We’d love to have it this season, but I don’t think it’s entirely feasible at the moment to implement it,” he said.

Felipe Drugovich, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It would have a big impact on the sporting format and to only do it in the three or four races at the end of the season, even if we are able to do it, maybe it’s not the right decision.”

“The technology is there, it works, and right now a lot of people are struggling with the supply chain, and that’s the main problem we haven’t been able to put it to work this season. first race of the tenth season, which is absolutely valid ”.

“We will make a small change in our sports format, which is what we want to do from year to year and keep improving,” added Longo, pointing out that there are currently also problems with the supply of the various elements needed by the teams.

The Formula E season is halfway through after the double round in Berlin, with eight races still to go, including Monaco, Jakarta, Portland, Rome and the grand finale in London. Pascal Wehrlein currently leads the championship by four points over Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy, who won the second Berlin E-Prix.