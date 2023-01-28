After a third place in Mexico and second yesterday, Jake Hughes also achieved the most coveted position in qualifying, obtaining his first career pole in the electric category in his debut year.

The McLaren standard-bearer beat Mitch Evans by about a tenth in the final, building his masterpiece in the first sector, which later proved to be decisive in his climb to the top of the Saturday afternoon session. The two then matched each other in the other two splits, but that wasn’t enough for the New Zealander to snatch a well-deserved pole start from the hands of the British, who is proving to be a flying lap specialist at the start of the season.

Evans’ second place nonetheless represents a good starting point for Jaguar, which can now look forward to the race with confidence as they attempt to repeat the podium achieved on Friday. René Rast will start from the third box, beaten by two tenths in the second semifinal by Evans, thanks to several controls at the limit in the fast sequence which however prevented the McLaren standard bearer from ending up against the barriers, as has already happened to several riders over the weekend.

At his side will be Sebastien Buemi, who is in great shape at the Diriyah circuit. Although the pole did not come as in the first Arab round, the Swiss driver secured a useful placement to be among the protagonists of a possible fight for the top five, even if it will be essential to keep energy consumption under control.

Jake Dennis will be called to another comeback, who in the flying lap lacked the starting point needed to make the difference on Hughes, who is proving to be a specialist in attacking time in this start to the championship. Now the hope of the British Andretti driver is to repeat yesterday’s race, climbing the standings from sixth position with a shrewd race from an energy management point of view.

This could also be Pascal Wehrlein’s “secret” weapon, eliminated by René Rast in the third quarter-final. In the first two rounds of the season, the Porsche-powered cars emerged victorious in the long run, so be careful not to underestimate them under the spotlights, especially bearing in mind that they will start from a better starting position than yesterday.

Small steps forward for Maserati, which reached the quarter-finals for the first time this season. Photo by: Andreas Beil

Small progress for Maserati, which with Edoardo Mortara was finally able to pass the group stage earning a useful place for the knockout matches. The Italian will start from the tenth row, with the aim of confirming himself in the race and redeeming the dull performance on Friday, perhaps giving the Trident brand the first satisfaction of the year.

After a bitter elimination on Friday, the qualifying on Saturday reserved some more satisfaction for Stoffel Vandoorne, who returned to the protagonists of the quarter-finals with a good X place. The Belgian, reigning category champion, was beaten by about three tenths of a second by Buemi in the direct match.

First among those excluded from group A is one of Friday’s protagonists, Sam Bird, out of the knockout stage by just over five cents. Same fate for Dan Ticktum, who in the first round of Diriyah had been able to secure fourth place on the grid, while today he will start from eleventh.

Between the two was Max Guenther, first eliminated from group B, who hadn’t taken part in the race yesterday following the damage sustained to the chassis in an impact during qualifying. The mechanics worked hard overnight to allow the German to get back on track on Saturday, with the hope that he will now be able to contribute to Maserati’s first points of the season.

An afternoon that proved to be stingy with satisfactions at NIO, because even Sergio Sette Camara was unable to go beyond the group stage, qualifying right behind his team mate.

Da Costa’s difficult period continues, and in this start to the championship he hasn’t yet managed to get in tune with his Porsche. Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Also out were the two Mahindras of Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi, in stark contrast to Friday’s results, thanks to a long run by the Brazilian at the corner of the chicane in his last attempt. A destiny shared with the two Nissans, which with Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato were unable to avoid a bitter exclusion in the groups: there is a lot to work for the French team, given that McLaren, the team with which it shares the Powertrain, until so far he has shown that he can play it with a certain consistency for the top positions.

Disappointing Jean Eric Vergne, sixteenth on the grid, and André Lotterer, who in Saudi Arabia was not able to find that little bit more qualification to avoid sprinting from the rear, in stark contrast to what happened in Mexico. Between the two, Antonio Felix da Costa will start, who did not go beyond ninth place in group A, with a deficit of almost half a second from the top in the hands of Jake Hughes, the true ruler of today’s qualifying. The difficult moment for the Portuguese continues, and in the race he will also have to contend with Nick Cassidy, called as yesterday to make a comeback from more than halfway through the standings.

Kelvin Van Der Linde’s apprenticeship continues instead, as he replaces the injured Robin Frijns at the ABT team, who will start from the last row alongside his teammate Nico Mueller.