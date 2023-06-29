Over the years, there has often been discussion of the possibility of introducing power steering into Formula E, in order to make it easier for drivers to drive on the narrow city streets where the championship is staged. Even if each ePrix generally lasts less than an hour, for those behind the wheel it is still a major effort, especially bearing in mind how particularly twisty certain areas are.

A speech that has already been discussed in the past, but Robin Frijns’ accident in the first appointment in Mexico has reopened the discussion, above all for a safety issue. The Cupra-Abt driver had crashed into Nato’s Nissan ending up in the wall: it wasn’t so much the dynamics itself that worried, but the fact that due to the particularly violent impact, the Dutchman had come out with a bad invoice on the left wrist that had forced him to have an operation and stay out for several races.

In past years, the fact that the Gen 2 had a structure that covered the tires helped mitigate certain types of accidents, but the choice to go back to open wheels with the new generation of cars has only increased the risks. In fact, during this season what Frijns has seen as protagonist in spite of himself is not an isolated case: Sebastien Buemi also injured his hand following a contact during the Brazilian ePrix, while Oliver Rowland and André Lotterer bad hand on the weekend in Munich.

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Clearly these episodes have raised the attention threshold in terms of safety, because the risk is that even an apparently trivial accident could have important consequences for the pilots. “It shouldn’t happen, because these are completely unjustified big injuries. Robin Frijns’ accident, after all, happened at low speed and the impact was relatively light, but the consequences were serious,” explained Pascal Wehrlein.

Not having power steering clearly makes the steering wheel even heavier and more unpredictable in certain situations. Unlike Formula 1, many categories do not adopt this system: for example, Formula 2 is evaluating its introduction for the new generation of cars which will soon make its debut, but the choice will also be made on the basis of costs.

According to Wehrlein, the steering of the current Formula E car is the heaviest and heaviest of his entire career: “Definitely, by far.” This is also due to the high steering angles in the many tight corners and chicanes and the resulting low speeds. For this the drivers had to gain muscle mass by strengthening the muscles of the arms, as Max Gunther also explained: “Of course you tend to get heavier because you simply have to build muscle mass in the upper part of the body. It must be said that driving a Formula E is really a feat”, added the Maserati driver.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Formula E is aiming for ever faster cars, even if particularly hard tires this year have negatively affected the potential of the Gen 3. Hankook has already explained that it will not change its tires for next season, but in the future if even higher performance were to be expected, according to Gunther the power steering would be almost mandatory: “Honestly, I don’t know if we would be able to steer the car if we had more grip from the tyres,” he says.

“If you want to make cars faster, then you will need power steering,” explained the German, who, however, did not find support from all his colleagues.

Pascal Wehrlein and Lucas di Grassi, for example, said they were against its possible introduction into the series, especially the Brazilian, who has been present in the category substantially since the first year: “I don’t think power steering is necessary. It could be done, but this is a sport. If it’s too difficult, then you train.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Photo by: Andreas Beil

Wehrlein also doesn’t see why: “Most people say it takes real men and hard work, cars are too easy to drive. And now people are complaining that there is no power steering. I don’t know. If the cars are difficult to drive or more physically demanding, that’s good for me. I have nothing against it.”

Points of view that are discordant not only on the issue of competitiveness, but also on the issue of safety. There are those who believe that power steering could help avoid certain episodes, also because all drivers agree on the fact that the frequency of accidents is a problem that must be addressed, but also those who argue that the reason should not be sought in this steering wheel assist system.

“It’s not so much the steering that’s hard. It’s too easy to touch the wheels with others and the steering wheel makes a sudden movement and that’s where you get hurt,” Felix da Costa explained to Motorsport.com’s sister site, Motorsport -Total.com.

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

As mentioned, other categories also do not use power steering and, indeed, the steering wheel is the same that is also used in Formula 2 and Formula 3 and has not been modified compared to the previous generation of Formula E cars. Di Grassi was among the first to mention the problems described by Da Costa, namely that cars with open wheels and such narrow tracks, the risks of reaching a contact have risen considerably: “The steering is the same system used in Formula 2, Formula 3 , IndyCars and Go-Karts. It’s nothing special. The problem that there are more injuries now is that they took the cover off the front wheels. So the front wheel is exposed.”

“In Formula E we have close races, much closer than Barcelona or Monza. For me, the potential for injury is not due to the steering itself, the steering is exactly the same as before. Now it’s just the uncovered tyres. In my opinion , they should cover the tires again,” said the Brazilian from Mahindra.

The electric series has made city appointments one of its trademarks, but this also involves compromises. Narrow roads and closely spaced walls give a driver little time to prepare for impact compared to more traditional circuits, such as last week’s Portland where Mueller was able to remove his hands from the wheel thus avoiding what he probably could have be a bad injury. “One could think of leaving more space between the steering wheel and the monocoque,” suggested Lotterer, but clearly this is not an easily viable solution in the short term. The cars have been designed in this way, the manufacturers have adapted to the current measures, so it may take a few years before we see any changes, perhaps with a Gen 3 Evo or directly the Gen 4.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Andre Lotterer, Andretti Autosport Photo by: Andreas Beil

However, Formula E has attempted to minimize the safety risks, emphasizing that the current cars are safe and that, if so, any changes will not arrive before Season 11, i.e. in two years. “Not before season 11 for sure, not before the evolution of the car. We need to delve into the details of why this happens. And once the cause is known, solutions can obviously be found,” explained Alberto Longo.

“The FIA ​​is the one in charge of health and safety in the championship and we are absolutely sure they are doing exactly what they have to do. I’d say it’s not exactly what the pilots say. The car is safe to drive and for this reason it is homologated by the FIA. Otherwise it would not be homologated by the FIA,” added the co-founder of the electric series.