The Jaguars monopolized the front row in qualifying valid for the first race of the Rome E-Prix, the penultimate round of Formula E 2023. Mitch Evans conquered the pole position, who in this way heavily relaunched his candidacy for the title, only 29 lengths behind leader Jake Dennis.

The New Zealander will therefore go in search of his fourth success on the Eur track after beating his teammate Sam Bird in the final, who had been faster than him in the first sector, but then made a mistake in T2 which closed after more than a second.

However, not bad for the Briton, for whom at one point things had gone decidedly bad, given that in the group stage he had seen his best time canceled for not having complied with a yellow flag. A further investigation, however, gave him back the passage of the round and the possibility of getting to play the Jaguar derby.

On his way to the final, poleman Evans got the better of Sebastien Buemi’s Envision in the semifinals and Edoardo Mortara’s Maserati in the quarterfinals. Bird instead on his way had found the Nissan of Sacha Fenestraz in the semifinal and the leader Jake Dennis on the occasion of the challenge of the quarterfinals.

As for the rest of the competition, in the quarterfinals the Maserati of Maximilian Gunther and the McLaren of René Rast also said goodbye, eliminated respectively by Fenestraz and Buemi, with the bearer of the Woking brand finding himself out for just 39 thousandths.

However, there had already been some twists in the group stage, in which two of the title contenders such as Nick Cassidy and Pascal Wehrlein were eliminated. More unfortunate was the Envision driver, who was unable to complete his attempt due to the red flag that was generated when Jake Hughes’ McLaren ended violently into the barriers, and finished sixth in Group B.

The curious thing is that Hughes was credited with the third time, so he would have had the right to access the quarterfinals, but he was excluded because his car was damaged to the point that even his presence in this afternoon’s race is at risk. Therefore, Mortara benefited from his forfeit, who was fifth, also behind Evans, Buemi and Rast as well as the aforementioned Hughes.

Wehrlein, on the other hand, said goodbye to the competition by just 0.00000000s in Group A, finishing in fifth place. For several minutes he had hoped to gain fourth place when Bird’s time was canceled due to the yellow flag by Sergio Sette Camara at turn 4. However, the memory of Jaguar restored the initial order with Fenestraz ahead of Bird, Dennis and Gunther.

Among those excluded are also the two standard-bearers of DS Penske, with reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne who also ended up in a block, damaging his front wing, still managing to continue until the end of the session.

