First pole position of the season for Jake Dennis with Andretti, who will have the great opportunity in today’s race to gain valuable points in the standings over his closest rivals, many of whom already found elimination in the group stage. The British driver beat an excellent Sacha Fenestraz in the final by about seven hundredths of a second, who only had to give up in the last qualifying heat after beating his rivals one after the other in the direct clashes and having imposed himself in group A with the best chrono.

Thanks to today’s pole position and the three points earned for pole position, Dennis has already taken the lead in the championship standings, overtaking Wehrlein by two lengths.

For now, the American round is proving to be benevolent with Nissan, which has managed to bring all the cars powered by its engine into the top eight, not only those of the official team, but also those of the McLaren customer team.

Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Norman Nato, who lost the internal confrontation in the first semi-final as a result of a small mistake at the beginning of the lap, and Rene Rast will line up on the second row. As in the case of the French driver, the German from McLaren also paid for the gap accumulated in the first sector, almost four tenths, then keeping in line in the other two splits.

Third row for Da Costa and Max Gunther, who found exclusion by a tenth in comparison with the other Nissan-branded car, that of Sacha Fenestraz: the Frenchman was able to beat the German from Maserati despite a great control coming out of the last corner with which he risked putting the car into the wall, thus gaining access to the semifinals.

Fourth row for two other protagonists of these US qualifiers, Jake Hughes and André Loterrer. The Brit of McLaren, who found himself forced to face Jake Dennis in his quarter-final, missed precisely what for most of the season was his favorite hunting ground, namely the flying lap. Furthermore, Hughes is the only driver equipped with a Nissan-powered car, including that of his team-mate René Rast, who failed to reach the semi-finals. It should be noted that Lotterer, who had been eliminated in the groups, gained a position following the penalty imposed on Jean Eric Vergne, who instead had managed to access the direct clashes.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The first to find exclusion in group A was Stoffel Vandoorne with the DS, out by 51 thousandths compared to Max Gunther, with the latter able to go through despite a long run on the grass before entering the last corner in the final attempt. The Belgian, like his teammate Vergne, will still be forced to start the race due to the penalty inflicted on the DS team, which was identified by the marshals while scanning the tire identification code on the opposing single-seaters, breaking so the sporting regulation.

However, the Belgian was not the only excellent elimination in the groups. In the first part of qualifying, the surprising exclusion of Nick Cassidy, Pascal Wehrlein and Mitch Evans, all three great title contenders. The Envision New Zealander will start from eleventh on the grid, while the former Porsche points leader was unable to progress beyond the penultimate row, where he will be joined by eleventh on the grid. Big disappointment for Evans, who was not even able to take to the track due to a technical problem with his car: the mechanics tried relentlessly to solve the problem before the start of qualifying, however without success.

A morning which in any case reserved very little satisfaction for Jaguar, both with the cars of the official team and with those of the Envision customer team. In fact, Evans and Cassidy’s team mates, Sam Bird and Sebastien Buemi, also suffered the same fate, being excluded at the end of the group stage. After a conspicuous oversteer coming out of the last corner, the Englishman was unable to go beyond ninth place in group B, about four tenths from the last place that would have been worth the ticket to enter the head-to-head phase.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Also excluded from group A are the two NIO cars of Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara, with the Brazilian starting from the last row right next to the New Zealander of Jaguar. Same fate also for André Lotterer with the second Andretti, in his case eliminated by just 11 thousandths, and Edoardo Mortara with the other Tipo Folgore.

On the other hand, the progress of the ABT Cupra continues which, although it found elimination with both single-seaters, is no longer bringing up the rear as happened on several occasions at the beginning of the championship, as evidenced by Robin Frijns’ tenth position. In any case, a destiny shared with that of the technical partner Mahindra, who supplies various pieces to the German team: the official team of the Indian house, in fact, did not go beyond the eighth and tenth place in group B, with the semi-debutant Roberto Merhi continuing his apprenticeship phase in the electric championship.