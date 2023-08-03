Porsche has formally appealed the 3-minute time penalty handed to Antonio Felix Da Costa that took away the Portuguese driver’s podium finish at last weekend’s London E-Prix, the last racing weekend of the FIA ​​Formula E season .

The German manufacturer’s driver finished second in the first of the two races held in the British capital after starting from 17th on the grid and making a good comeback.

Porsche, shortly before the end of the race, had been informed of the 3-minute penalty due to a technical infraction. Indeed, according to the marshals, the minimum tire pressure on Felix Da Costa’s car would have been lower than permitted.

After the race, the driver stated that the penalty had come for a slow puncture caused by debris, accusing the marshals of not being “good enough”.

Porsche backed up their driver by first filing an appeal immediately after the race and this gave the team 96 hours to file a formal protest, which they did today.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

The official statement issued by Porsche says: “Today we can confirm that the official appeal against decision number 10 of the race stewards was presented within the notice period”.

“Antonio suffered a slow puncture due to debris on the track. This meant that the pressure in his right front tire dropped below the prescribed minimum.”

“The damage occurred due to an external cause. It was not our fault,” continues the Porsche statement. “For us, this decision is incomprehensible and unacceptable. Our main concern is equal treatment in the spirit of sport.”

“Due to the ongoing proceedings, we will not be making further statements about the incident until a final decision has been made by the ICA (International Court of Appeal).”

Should Porsche manage to overturn the stewards’ decision, it would finish ahead of customer team Andretti Autosport in the team standings. Da Costa would gain positions in the drivers’ standings, moving from the current ninth position to the final fifth.