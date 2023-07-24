The German manufacturer made its debut in the all-electric championship in 2019 with the aim of staying in the category for at least five years, i.e. until the end of the 2024 season.

While other teams abandoned the category before the arrival of Gen 3, such as Mercedes, Audi and BMW, Porsche has decided to strengthen its participation, extending its commitment to Formula E at least another two years until the end of the 2025-2026 season, shortly before the arrival of the future Gen 4.

“We want to showcase innovative technologies and more sustainability in motor racing and be at the forefront of new developments,” said Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport.

“Formula E plays a key role in this. The competition in this series is exceptionally high and allows us to provide important impulses for future road-going models. With such high-level and exciting racing, electric mobility inspires people all over the world. We are also happy to contribute in the future. We want to shape Formula E in the long term.”

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Alejandro Agag, Founder and President of Formula E, added: “Porsche has been a respected and influential team since entering Formula E and we are thrilled that this continues in the future. The championship is enabling Porsche to accelerate the development of the innovative EV technologies we see in its road cars, while the team is an active member of the group, leading the development of the next generation of Formula E cars which will arrive in Season 13.”

Porsche is currently enjoying its best season in Formula E, having won four times thanks to the two drivers with Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa, so much so that it is currently in second place in the team standings with the possibility of attempting to assault the title in the last round in London.

Pascal Wehrlein is also theoretically still in contention for the drivers’ championship, but he is 49 points adrift of Jake Dennis, who drives for Porsche customer Andretti Autosport.