The Nissan Formula E team announced its driver line-up for the 2024 season this morning, making official the two names called to hunt down the titles up for grabs in the FIA ​​full electric open wheel series in a few months.

The team has decided to confirm Sacha Fenestraz after the excellent 2023 season made as a rookie, but above all it has signed Oliver Rowland. The British driver thus returns to Nissan after a couple of seasons in which he raced with Mahindra.

Rowland raced for Nissan in seasons 5, 6 and 7, i.e. from 2018/2019 to 2020/2021, taking 5 pole positions, 5 podiums and victory at the Berlin E-Prix in 2020, when the Japanese team was still racing together with e.dams.

“I’m really excited, it’s a sort of homecoming for me, to the place where I started my journey in Formula E and where I was very successful,” Rowland said in the official statement issued by the Nissan team.

“The team has followed a great trajectory over the last year, with ever better performances. I’m sure Sacha and I will form a strong pair, he has shown incredible speed in his first season. I can’t wait to get back to work, ready to go and can’t wait to see what we can do as a team.”

Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Fenestraz, who in his first season in Formula E took pole position and fastest lap at the Cape Town E-Prix and fastest lap at the Monaco E-Prix, added: “I am extremely happy to continue my journey with Nissan in Formula E. He will approach this season with a new approach, as it will be my second year in the championship. So we will aim to get off on the right foot straight away.”

“I am looking forward to building on our maiden year together and fighting for positive results throughout the season. I am also very happy to welcome Oli back to the team. He knows most of the crew so I am sure he will he will settle in very quickly and that we can work well together to help the team progress. I am looking forward to getting back on track soon and look forward to another great year together with Nissan!”

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal of Nissan, welcomed Rowland back and said he was very happy with Fenestraz’s confirmation: “We are really happy to welcome Oliver back. We know his talent and experience well and we are confident that he will be able to contribute significantly to the team’s successes and will complete a very strong driver duo that already sees the presence of Sacha”.

“Speaking of Sacha, he has already shown his talent since the first day he joined the team. He showed that he is very strong in qualifying and his great potential has grown, becoming one of the most interesting riders in the championship. We will work hard at the factory and with the riders to get them ready for the first outing in Mexico City”.