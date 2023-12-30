The first season of Gen 3 was not particularly simple for Nissan, which finished in seventh place in the team standings, beating the customer team McLaren at the last minute. For the team of the Japanese brand it was a year without great satisfaction, especially at the beginning of the championship, where they struggled to achieve results, while in the final part of the season the results began to improve, including a podium obtained in the double stage in Rome.

However, it is clear that the team expects much more, especially considering that until a few years ago it was fighting for placings at a completely different level, but the decline shown in recent seasons has also pushed Sebastien Buemi to pack his bags in the direction of Envision.

There have also been some changes recently at the team management level. Francesca Valdani joined the Nissan Formula E Team a year ago, taking on the role of Team Manager on the eve of Season 9. However, the Italian already had a great deal of experience in the electric category behind her, entering this world in Season 2, and then took on the role of Team Coordinator in Techeetah, which however closed its doors at the end of last year after winning several world titles.

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images Nissan's only podium in 2023 came thanks to Norman Nato, who this year however chose to settle in Andretti

“Joining the team a month before the first race and a few days before the pre-season tests was certainly not easy! I went to Valencia without knowing the names of some team members and it took me time to learn a new way of working , new dynamics and people. It was intense, but I worked hard and in the end everything went smoothly, so this was definitely my biggest challenge”, explained Francesca Valdani in an interview released by Nissan.

“16 races in seven months brings a lot of challenges. It hasn't been easy taking long-haul flights every month, with the jet lag and everything. However, it's part of the game and one of the drawbacks of the fantastic championship we work in. I knew that the love for this work would have been worth it and that was my motivation. When we get a good result, everything passes and you realize why we do what we do,” he added.

The Japanese team ranked seventh in the Season 9 team rankings, but the hope is to continue growing next year and return to the top of the category. Furthermore, 2024 will represent a special year, given that for the first time it will be raced in Japan, which is the home event for the Japanese brand. Among the objectives there will also be that of continuing to progress in qualifying, because the team has often suffered negatively from the exit already in the rounds with an uphill race.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04

“We created a solid foundation in Season 9, we knew what we were capable of and now we need to start getting more podiums, more pole positions and fighting at the front more consistently. We need to show that we have the potential to fight for the championship in future seasons, so We need to make fewer mistakes and aim to score points regularly. We showed flashes of how fast we can be in Season 9, but for next year our goal is to finish as one of the strongest teams.”

For 2024, the team has decided to confirm Sacha Fenestraz after the good season as a rookie, alongside him Oliver Rowland. The British driver thus returns to Nissan after a couple of seasons in which he raced with Mahindra, even though during the last championship he broke his contract with the Indian company early, thus missing several races. Rowland raced with Nissan from 2019 to 2021, taking 5 pole positions, 5 podiums and victory in the Berlin ePrix in 2020, in the penultimate round of the season.

However, the task of getting back to the front will be anything but simple. In addition to the confirmations of Jaguar and Porsche, with their respective customer teams having won the two world titles, the two teams powered by the Stellantis engine (DS and Maserati) also want to take a step forward and re-enter the fight at the top, just as it was already seen in the second Generation. Engineers cannot make major improvements from a hardware point of view, given that the cars are “frozen”, but they can still work on the energy management software, one of the most important and difficult aspects of the electric category.