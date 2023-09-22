NIO has officially confirmed its drivers for next season, deciding to keep its line-up unchanged. The lineup for Season 10 will therefore once again be made up of Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara.

The Briton concluded the 2022/23 season with a series of three points finishes, a marked improvement on his promising rookie campaign in 2021/22, both in terms of personal and car growth. In fact, until GEN 2 NIO often brought up the rear, but more substantial investments had been made in view of the next generation. Ticktum often featured during the season, especially in qualifying, even though he paid off in the race.

Seventh and ninth place in the London final then allowed NIO to consolidate its progress at the start of the GEN3 era, with a placing ahead of both Mahindra-powered teams, bringing up the rear of the standings. It’s important to keep in mind that NIO is the only manufacturer on the grid without a customer for its powertrain, thus also limiting the data available to improve the software and fix any problems.

Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

The team’s goal has long been to score points more consistently and, compared to GEN 2, improvements have indeed been seen.

“I’m in my third year with the team. The ninth season was much better than the eighth and we achieved good results with the package available. At the start of GEN3 I think the pace of our car was very strong. So, we hope to be able to capitalize on this result this year, perhaps with alternative strategies and by optimizing our package even further, we will be able to obtain a few more points in Season 10”, explained Ticktum.

“I think it will be a challenging season for us, because the regulations don’t allow us to change much, but I’m looking forward to being back on the FE grid with NIO and going to some new interesting places. I think Tokyo it will be a fundamental stage for me and, in general, I can’t wait to get back to racing!”.

Brazilian driver Sette Camara achieved two points finishes – a fifth place in Hyderabad and an eighth in race one in Rome – in what he considers a formative year with GEN3. “Season 9 was a time of growth and learning for me, and the biggest moment was undoubtedly our performance in India, where we achieved our best race result. That moment is my favorite of the season and it shows the potential we have as a team,” explained the Brazilian.

Dan Ticktum, Team NIO 333 FE, NIO 333 ER9 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

“During the rest period, I took the opportunity to recharge at my home in Brazil before returning to prepare for the next season. Just a month after the finale, we were back here, working and preparing for what lies ahead. Wait”.

“As we approach Season 10, I am full of anticipation. After spending a year with the NIO team, I have formed a strong bond with everyone and feel a sense of continuity and momentum as we carry forward the lessons and experiences of Season 9 “, added Sette Camara.

“It is a pleasure to work with Dan and Sérgio again for Season 10. Their talents and commitment to the team are important to continue improving. Furthermore, their collaborative approach and dedication to overall progress are clear highlights strength in the pursuit of our ambitious goals”, adds COO and deputy Team Principal Russell O’Hagan.