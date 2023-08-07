Nick Cassidy in Jaguar Racing, it’s done. The New Zealander, FIA Formula E runner-up in the season that just ended with the double round in London, has signed a contract with the British team and will be Mitch Evans’ new teammate.

Cassidy, who lost the title in the challenge against Jake Dennis, scored 4 victories during the 2023 season, crossing the finish line first in Berlin, Monte-Carlo, Portland and in one of the two London heats.

The kiwi’s latest success was very important for his now former team, Envision Racing, which managed to win the team title after finishing level on points with Jaguar Racing at the last London round.

Cassidy has spent the last 3 seasons defending the Envision team colours, but is now joining Jaguar Racing taking over from Sam Bird. The arrival in the new team will not represent a leap in the dark in all respects, because in the three years with Envision he had the opportunity to race with the powertrains made by Jaguar.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Jaguar Racing team for the 2024 FIA Formula E World Championship and look forward to racing for the team, which has a very successful history in motorsport,” said Cassidy after the announcement was made official. his engagement by Jaguar.

Qualifying finalist Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“The season just finished has been the best of my career in the series, so I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6 and fighting for points, podiums and victories.”

“I’m also looking forward to having Mitch (Evans) as a teammate. We’ve known each other since we were kids and have been racing against each other for years, so I’m proud to be racing with him and hope to continue to put New Zealand on the motorsport map”.

Making room for Cassidy, as we have had the opportunity to write, is Sam Bird. However, the British driver will be able to continue racing in the all-electric series dedicated to single-seaters because he will defend the McLaren colors.

Returning to Jaguar, the British team has already set the record straight regarding the future of their drivers. Not only the signing of Cassidy, but also the multi-year contract extension of Mitch Evans arrived in recent days.

“Cassidy was very keen to join us and has put a lot of effort into pursuing that goal. It’s great to have a driver of that caliber wanting to join us,” Jaguar Racing team principal James Barclay told Motorsport.com. .

“It is obvious that two of the three riders who occupied the top 3 positions in the last World Championship will defend our colors in 2024. I think this allows us to have a very strong rider line-up and I think that, like Mitch, both have a talent natural and an absolute desire to win races and fight for titles”.