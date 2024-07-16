The Formula E world championship is heading into its final weekend of the season in London, with three titles still up for grabs. However, before the championship moves to the stage in the English capital, one of the first pieces of news has arrived that, in effect, officially opens the market.

Nico Mueller will contest his final ePrix for the ABT Cupra team in London, with the official announcement being confirmed today by the German team through a press release bidding farewell to the driver who has brought in the most points during the current championship.

After two seasons with the team that allowed him to return to Formula E following a first experience with Dragon Racing which however ended in 2021, the time has come for the Swiss driver to start a new adventure.

Nico Muller, ABT CUPRA Formula E, M9Electro Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

“It’s a very special weekend for me. On the one hand, of course, there’s a lot of anticipation for the venue, the track and the fans. But on the other hand, there’s also a sense of nostalgia and gratitude that I feel after two years in this team,” Mueller himself explained ahead of the London ePrix.

Due to the problems related to the Mahindra Powertrain, a step behind the competition in terms of both weight and efficiency, the experience with ABT did not provide great satisfaction, with a fourth place obtained in Misano as the best result. However, even if he did not arrive on the podium, in reality the Swiss managed to show off with some excellent performances, such as the fifth and sixth place achieved in Portland, thus attracting the attention of some top-tier teams.

“It has been an extremely challenging period, but it has also brought us closer. We have always been united and I am sure that this is what we will do in London for the last time. We want to give our best with the whole team, enjoy the days and try to get two good results. I will give my best to make the team proud once again,” added the Swiss, perhaps one of the most valuable pieces on the market. ABT’s intention was clearly to renew the expiring contract for the near future given his excellent performances but they were unable to retain Mueller, attracted by other opportunities.

It is no secret that Mueller had tested with Porsche before the Misano event, with the German team currently looking for a possible replacement to join Pascal Wehrlein from 2025, given the disappointing performances of Antonio Felix da Costa. However, it was from Misano that the Portuguese driver seems to have reignited the spark, so much so that he has scored four victories in the last five events.

Nico Muller, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, on the starting grid Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

An impressive run that has brought him back to the top of the standings. It was not only the results that were surprising, but also the consistency of performance shown in recent months. Mueller’s farewell to ABT is significant, because initially it seemed that the Swiss was destined to settle in with Porsche, but da Costa’s performances have put him back in the race for the seat for next season as well.

If it is not Porsche, the most likely scenario is that Mueller will settle in with the customer team Andretti, which also fields the reigning champion Jake Dennis, whose contract has been extended to the end of 2023 with a multi-year agreement. After André Lotterer’s departure to focus exclusively on the WEC, Andretti found itself having to find a replacement with certain characteristics: fast, consistent and, above all, who would not take part in other championships. In fact, just like Porsche, which decided to distance Costa from the WEC, also for Andretti one of the prerogatives was that the second driver was not already committed to other championships as happened with Lotterer.

For this reason the choice fell on Norman Nato who, despite later signing to race in the WEC with Porsche, in reality at a contractual level is forced to give priority to the electric category rather than his commitments in Endurance. However, despite obtaining several points placings and a podium, during this season he has not exactly impressed, obtaining only ten points more than Mueller: precisely for this reason the Swiss could represent an ideal solution for the team, even if the knot that currently keeps him tied to the WEC, where he races with Peugeot, remains to be untied.

Nico Muller, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

For Mueller, Andretti could be a great option to open the doors to the Porsche factory team in FE in 2025, especially if the contract of one of the two factory drivers is not renewed at the end of next season. In that case, a possible farewell to Peugeot in the Endurance championship, where the French brand is not achieving great results, could make more sense.

Mueller’s departure seems to be just the first step, because there are many teams that could create a new line-up in the near future. Sebastien Buemi would like to continue in both series as explained during the 24h of Le Mans, but he is not yet sure about the future, also because the last year was poor in satisfaction, except for a second place in the opening stage in Mexico.

DS and Maserati are also evaluating their drivers, particularly Stoffel Vandoorne, who admitted to having struggled in these two years after changing teams, and Jehan Daruvala, who unfortunately had a debut season with few highlights, including a nice seventh place in Berlin. Sacha Fenestraz’s seat in Nissan, who had been trusted after an up-and-down 2022-2023 championship, also remains up in the air: the Frenchman scored just 26 points, almost 100 less than his teammate Oliver Rowland, who is still fighting for the championship despite missing the weekend in Portland for physical reasons.