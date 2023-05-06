The joy of his second pole position of the season in Formula E did not last long for Sacha Fenestraz. The Nissan driver had lined up everyone in qualifying for the Monaco E-Prix, but a cold shower arrived a few minutes after the conclusion .

In fact, the Frenchman had his time canceled for having used a power higher than the 350 kW allowed in duels. This means that Jake Hughes has therefore been “pardoned” for the error made at the Porto Chicane in the very final of qualifying and that it will be the McLaren standard bearer who will start at the post.

A double insult for Fenestraz, who hadn’t even had to show the best time in qualifying (he had always achieved it in the semifinal with his partner Norman Nato), because he had probably been warned of his rival’s mistake and therefore hadn’t taken too many risks in the second half of his tour.

In any case, he will have to settle for joining Hughes in the front row of the grid, given that the penalty only affects the final and therefore leaves the rest of the starting grid unchanged.

Among other things, there was also some discussion, because Hughes too had his time canceled after cutting the chicane, but it is also true that the Briton had lifted his foot after his mistake, so it was rightly the most serious offense will be punished.