Formula E has finally managed to announce the complete calendar of the tenth season of its history, which will be held in 2024. These are some very important news and, one of these, directly involves Italy because from next year the E-Prix in our country will change headquarters.

No more Rome, no more EUR: the totally electric series leaves the city center and is preparing to tackle a track, the Marco Simoncelli of Misano Adriatico. The Romagna track will host the full electric series event starting next season.

The Misano track had already announced a few weeks ago that it was a candidate to host the series and now the long-awaited confirmation has arrived. The event will be held from 12 to 14 April, with a double race between Saturday and Sunday.

It will also be the second of the double seasonal events, which sees Diriyah, Berlin, Shanghai, Portland (Oregon, United States) and London in the same situation. The English capital will once again host the final double act which could crown next season’s champions between 20 and 21 July.

The Emilia Romagna Region continues to focus heavily on motorsport. In addition to the Formula 1 Grand Prix which is held and will be held at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola and the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Riviera Romagnola and the Superbike event which will be held in Misano, the region adds another World Championship to its portfolio 2024.

“Formula E is a great opportunity for our country and after many wonderful years in Rome”, declared Andrea Abodi, Minister of Sport, “the next Italian E-Prix will be held in Misano in 2024. It is important that Italy welcome this event which promotes sustainable mobility and has an extraordinary charm.”

“Motorsport holds a special place in the hearts of Italians and we have learned to appreciate these new cars that bring hope for the future and deliver a legacy of cutting-edge technology.”

Stefano Bonaccini, governor of the Emilia Romagna Region, added: “The choice of Misano as the Italian stage of Formula E is further recognition of the extraordinary team work that has made Emilia-Romagna the Italian region with the largest number of sporting events of the country. Particularly in motorsport, this event adds to the return of Formula 1 to Imola, MotoGP and Superbike which have all taken place on the circuit.”

“Congratulations to the organizers for this new milestone, which sends a very important message beyond its sporting value: Formula E is the first and only sport to be certified net zero carbon since its inception and reminds us how the fight against change climate change is the priority in this historical moment”.

The other very important news regarding Season 10 of FIA Formula E is the length of the calendar: 17 races (6 events, as mentioned, will have double races). This means that 2024 will be the longest season ever in the 10-year history of the full electric open-wheel category.