Lucas di Grassi took his third victory in Mexico, ahead of Rene Rast for a fantastic double from Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

He had taken his first pole position in Formula E and dominated an ePrix from Mexico from start to finish, for the first time away from the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. But at the checkered flag Pascal Wehrlein received much more than the champagne he deserved. His Porsche was in fact disqualified due to an error by the team who had not declared the type of tires fitted before the start.

Audi took advantage of the sensational twist. As a whole, the two drivers of the four-wheel brand beat the competition by making excellent overtaking especially in the second part of the race. Victory therefore for Lucas Di Grassi in front of companion René Rast. On the podium with them, a bit of Italy with Edoardo Mortara, unable to resist the attacks of his colleagues, due to a decidedly slower Venturi and almost knocked out in the final stages when he risked the impact against the barriers.

Fourth at 10 ”443 was Alexander Sims ‘Mahindra ahead of Jake Dennis’ BMW and the DS Techeetah by Antonio Felix Da Costa. The Portuguese managed to confirm himself in the top 10, unlike the team-mate Jean Eric Vergne, at first in the fight for the top positions and then finished on the wall.

Stoffel Vandoorne’s Mercedes seventh at 12 ”022, then Mitch Evans ‘Jaguar and Nyck De Vries’ other Mercedes. For the Casa della Stella, however, a good result given the bad qualification of which it had been the protagonist. Last in the points Alex Lynn on Mahindra.

Eleventh was the NIO of Oliver Turvey followed by the BMW of Maximilian Günther, one of the great matadors of the first part of the race, and slipped back following a touch with Mortara. Tom Blomqvist’s NIO was thirteenth, then Norman Nato’s Venturi, Sergio Sette Camara’s Dragon and Sébastien Buemi’s Nissan.

Only seventeenth Robin Frijns on Virgin, penalized by the commissioners for causing an accident with De Vries. Finally at 18 ”285 Joel Eriksson’s Dragon.

The entry of two Safety Cars should be noted. The first even shortly after the start for the release of Nick Cassidy’s Virgin and the second for the bang of Sam Bird’s Jaguar.

Mexico ePrix ranking 2021:

1 Lucas di Grassi Team Abt

2 René Rast Team Abt +0.497

3 Edoardo Mortara Venturi +2.774

4 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +10.443

5 Jake Dennis Andretti Autosport +11.473

6 Antonio Felix da Costa Techeetah +11.624

7 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes +12.022

8 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +12.351

9 Nyck de Vries Mercedes +12.936

10 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +13.154

11 Oliver Turvey NIO Formula E Team +14.548

12 Maximilian Gunther Andretti Autosport +15.257

13 Tom Blomqvist NIO Formula E Team +15.442

14 Norman Nato Venturi +15.756

15 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Racing +16.971

16 Sébastien Buemi DAMS +17.127

17 Robin Frijns Virgin Racing +17.942

18 Joel Eriksson Dragon Racing +18.285

RMMedia