The NEOM McLaren Formula E team is facing major changes ahead of the forthcoming FIA Formula E season, which will see them among the big stars right up to the last E-Prix of the forthcoming calendar.

Today the Woking-based team announced the separation from René Rast, one of the two drivers who defended the McLaren colors in the 2023 season of the category dedicated to all-electric single-seaters.

McLaren has announced that Rast has decided to leave the team to seek other challenges in motorsport. The team itself has accepted and supported the decision of its now former driver.

This is the press release with which McLaren made official the farewell of Rast: “The NEOM McLaren Formula E Team announces that René Rast has left the team, thus concluding the 2022/23 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship”.

“René has been integral to the successes and learnings of the team in his first season as a NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. René has made the difficult decision to pursue other opportunities and the team fully supports his decision. We can never thank him enough for everything what he’s done for the team over the past year.”

Rene Rast, McLaren Photo by: Andreas Beil

“That said, the team has been working in the background to ensure the best possible driver line-up for Season 10, and we are thrilled to announce the full driver line-up for the 2023/24 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season in due course. Thanks again, René: you will be missed.”

McLaren, as mentioned in the press release relating to Rast’s farewell, will take time to announce its driver line-up for the next Formula E season, but it now seems made for Sam Bird’s arrival in Woking.

The British driver has left Jaguar Racing – replaced by Nick Cassidy, vice-champion of the series – and is preparing to stay in England precisely to take the place of Rene Rast wearing the papaya-coloured suit.