The Briton has been a mainstay of Formula E since its inception in 2014, driving for the last nine years for Virgin Racing, Envision Racing and most recently Jaguar.

The 36-year-old has spent the past three seasons with the British constructor, picking up two victories during his first few seasons at Diriyah and New York.

In the last year, however, Bird has dropped in form: he failed to take a single win and finished eighth in the drivers’ standings, as well as being guilty of a collision with team-mate Mitch Evans on two occasions.

His place at Jaguar for next season has been taken by Nick Cassidy, while Bird has signed for McLaren, which was confirmed on Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to be leaving with the McLaren Formula E Team. It is a special feeling to join a team with such a great heritage and prestige as the McLaren Racing family,” said Bird.

“We know there is work to be done ahead of Season 10, to ensure we get where we want to be, which is at the top of the Formula E standings.”

“I feel great to be part of the team and can’t wait to start preparing for the season, I’m super motivated and driven to achieve success with the team in Season 10.”

McLaren entered Formula E after essentially taking over Mercedes’ slot, with the German manufacturer pulling out of the championship after taking two team titles and two drivers’ titles with Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 leads Rene Rast, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro

Briton Jake Hughes impressed in his debut season with McLaren, taking two pole positions and finishing 12th in the drivers’ standings, eight points clear of Rast, who took the team’s only podium finish in third place in Diriyah.

It was confirmed last week that Hughes has re-signed with McLaren, while Rast will leave the team after just one season together

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Sam to the McLaren Racing family.”

“During his time in Formula E, Sam has proven to be an impressive talent and we are keen to use his experience and skills to help take the McLaren Formula E Team to another level in Season 10.”

“Together with Jake, I am sure we will have one of the strongest pairings on the Formula E grid.”