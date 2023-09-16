Week of announcements for Formula E. After the confirmation of Norman Nato’s return to Nissan starting from next season, the electric category had to deal with another important – and unexpected – announcement.

Maserati has in fact communicated a change in line-up, confirming that Edoardo Mortara will not be part of the lineup for the next championship. The Italian-Swiss driver had in fact joined the team in 2017, when it was still called Venturi, starting a collaboration that lasted six years, until it came under the Maserati banner: a driver-team partnership among the longest and longest success of the series, which started immediately with a podium in the first round in Hong Kong.

Together with the Monegasque team, Mortara won six races, also obtaining thirteen podiums and two pole positions, with an overall total of 422 points. Furthermore, in 2021 and 2022 he actively fought for the world title, becoming vice-world champion during Season 7, with the goal missed in the last stage of the championship following a retirement due to an accident at the start.

Maserati’s choice to confirm Mortara for the season of his return to racing stemmed precisely from his good performance in the previous two years, which he finished in second and third place in the rankings respectively. However, 2023 did not represent the best year for the Italian-Swiss driver, which unfortunately began with two retirements between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, due to a spin into the barriers and a puncture respectively. Aside from some exploits, especially in qualifying where he managed to gain access to direct clashes on several occasions, Mortara showed greater effort in the race, with a fourth place in Rome as his best result.

A performance that did not keep up with that of his teammate, Max Guenther, author not only of Maserati’s first podium, but also of the first victory since the Trident brand’s return to racing thanks to the success obtained in Jakarta.

A divorce which, despite the subdued results and the rumors regarding a possible divorce that emerged in recent weeks, still came as a surprise, given that Mortara was the only one of the two drivers to have signed a contract with the Monegasque team valid for the next season, being reconfirmed by the team managers before the conclusion of the championship. At the moment the team has not yet announced who will take his place for next season.

Edoardo Mortara, Maserati Racing Photo by: Andreas Beil

“The last six years of my career have been quite a journey and it has been an honor to represent the team during this time. Since 2017, we have gone through many experiences together, sometimes like a roller coaster, and by learning from the difficult moments we have faced, we have grown into a competitive team, capable of fighting for race wins and World Championships. I’m proud of the role I played in all of this. I take this opportunity to thank the team for the trust they have placed in me and for their support, and I wish them the best of luck for the future”, explained Mortara, whose future in Formula E could be linked to ABT, looking of a pilot after Robin Frijns’ farewell to Envision.

James Rossiter wanted to thank the driver for his contribution in the six seasons spent with the team: ‍”We would like to thank Edo for his efforts and successes over the last six seasons. His experience, knowledge and expertise have been fundamental in our journey and our development as a team. On a personal level, it has been a privilege to work with him and we all wish him every success for the future”, explained the Team Principal.

“Maserati would like to thank Edo for his contribution and continued commitment to the team throughout Season 9. His resilience helped the team achieve its goal. His resilience helped the team achieve results positive and to contribute to the success of the Trident’s first season in the all-electric series; he has also demonstrated his ability to bounce back from difficult moments. He is a successful driver and for us it was a pleasure and an honor for him to have been a standard-bearer of the Trident all over the world. We wish him the best for his racing career”, are the words of Giovanni Sgro, head of Maserati Corse.