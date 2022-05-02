Maserati Corse restarts under the responsibility of Giovanni Tommaso Sgro who becomes the head of sporting activities. The Trident is preparing to enter Formula E in 2023 as the first Italian brand to participate in the electric series conceived and promoted by Alejandro Agag.

Sgro is a new face in the world of Motorsport: the Italian-American manager, born in Rome, will report directly to Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, and will coordinate with Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport.

After obtaining a degree in communication sciences from the University of Rhode Island (USA) and having completed university studies also in Spanish and in business administration, she has consolidated professional experience at an international level with responsibilities in the marketing field.

Sgro has held a number of positions with increasing responsibilities within Diageo, the British multinational operating in the alcoholic beverages sector. He has known the world of American racing following championships such as NASCAR, Grand Am and IMSA with sponsorships.

Maserati’s entry into Formula E will take place thanks to the collaboration with the Venturi team: the Monegasque team will replace the Mercedes powertrain with the Maserati one that will be mounted on the next single-seater that will kick off the Gen3 era for the ninth season of the electric championship.

The Maserati unit will share common parts with the DS powertrain, while the powertrain management software will be developed in-house, representing a key point of difference between the two brands of the Stellantis Group.