Maserati has chosen its drivers for their Formula E debut. Maserati MSG Racing has made Maximilian Günther official as Edoardo Mortara’s teammate in the Trident team that will face Season 9 of the electric championship.

Max Günther, a 25-year-old German, is the youngest winner in Formula E and has had three successes in his career so far, and has shown continued growth and potential over the past four seasons.

“I am proud to join the Maserati MSG Racing family alongside Edo, ahead of Season 9. Being part of the Maserati brand’s return to racing, in partnership with MSG Racing, is a great honor for me and I am truly looking forward to build something extraordinary together ”.

For Edoardo Mortara there is confirmation in a team that has changed its name, becoming the official Maserati team after being the Venturi Racing team…

“Since I joined the team in Season 4, this has become like a home for me and I am really happy to continue my journey with a group of hard working and talented people in Season 9 and beyond.”

“The last five seasons have been among the best of my career and after taking six wins, 13 podiums and a Vice World Champion title, I’m looking forward to representing Maserati in Gen3. I’m looking forward to working with Max, who has already shown himself to be a very promising Formula E driver ”.

Maserati is the first Italian brand to enter Formula E, and Giovanni Tommaso Sgro, Head of Maserati Corse feels this responsibility: “With Maserati’s return to racing, we are delighted to welcome Max and Edo to the Trident family for the Season 9, in what promises to be an exciting and electrifying new era in Formula E ”.

“We will take Maserati to race in the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world. Formula E represents for us a competitive platform capable of bringing new technologies to accelerate the development of highly efficient electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our road cars. “

James Rossiter, fresh Maserati MSG Racing Team Principal has very ambitious plans:

“Season 9 marks the beginning of a new era for Formula E. I am delighted to extend our current relationship with Edo and to welcome Max to the team. With this pair of drivers we can count on a very strong lineup for the Gen3. This will allow us to give opponents a hard time. An exciting time awaits us… “.