The problem of coincidences in motorsport has been known for some time and those concerning the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and FIA Formula E have been known for several years now.

The coincidences with the world of GT and Endurance racing in general had already been reported months ago, and this we had already talked about it during the summer periodwhen not all the calendars had yet been published, but in any case several had already received the green light from their respective promoters and federations.

Somehow we tried to accommodate this by changing the dates where possible, but to date there is still a thorny weekend which concerns WEC and Formula E.

This is the one from 9-12 May, where the 6h of the World Endurance Championship is scheduled in Spa-Francorchamps, while in Berlin there is a double date of the German ePrix.

With the formalization of the driver lineups that are slowly shaping up the starting grids, the situation of the dual commitment concerns as many as seven competitors.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images The start of the 8H of Bahrain

Nico Müller is in fact a starter in Peugeot Sport to drive the 9X8 in the Hypercar Class, but also in ABT Cupra. And in the same situation there are also his teammates from the Lion, Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, both bearers of DS-Penske in the electric series.

At Toyota Gazoo Racing there are two who have, so to speak, problems: the newly arrived Nyck De Vries is also a driver for Mahindra Racing, while Sébastien Buemi races with Envision Racing.

Mahindra which among other things would not even have Edoardo Mortara available, fresh from being hired by Lamborghini Squadra Corse to drive the SC63 fielded by Iron Lynx.

Finally there is also Norman Nato, made official in Jota in the crew of the Porsche 963 #12, but also Andretti's standard bearer.

The last question mark concerns the other Envision Racing driver, Robin Frijns, currently employed by BMW M Motorsport as a test driver of the M Hybrid V8, even if the Bavarian company has not yet defined whether the Dutchman will take part in races with the its LMDh prototype or not, nor the IMSA and WEC crews.

Photo by: Mahindra Racing Edoardo Mortara, Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing

In total there are therefore seven drivers with their feet virtually in two brackets and, paradoxically, the one who has gained from a certain point of view is António Félix Da Costa, who Porsche has chosen to remove from the WEC lineups to employ him full time in Formula E.

Having said that, the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps is, as per tradition, set for Saturday, so it would mean skipping just one day of the Berlin ePrix, scheduled as a double round on Saturday and Sunday.

The proposal to race only on Sundays in Germany had already arrived a few months ago from those directly involved (Buemi in particular), moving from Belgium to the German capital in the evening once the WEC race had concluded, but to date nothing has changed in the calendars and, moreover , the sale of tickets for the double-day Berlin ePrix started a few days ago.

No changes were made known at the last FIA World Council, which suggests a discussion of the topic at the next meeting date, scheduled for February 28th in virtual form. But it cannot be ruled out that something will be decided even beforehand, given that in between there are flight and hotel reservations that the manufacturers and teams are obliged to set well in advance for their employees.

In the event that a solution is not found, it will also become interesting to understand what the contractual priorities of the seven aforementioned boys will be.

See also DS Penske is ready and prepared for Season 10 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE, 6 Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Considering that in the WEC a 6 hour race is feasible even with just two drivers, as permitted by the regulations, someone could give up a competitor from the crew, or find a possible replacement, which in Formula E is more difficult, especially for the brands who find themselves with both hosts involved in this situation.

For example, Vergne and Vandoorne have already said some time ago that they had priority with DS for Formula E, while Nato was chosen by the Andretti team as the American team was looking for a solid driver who could help it aim for the Constructors' title, after success in the drivers' standings.

In Lamborghini they could instead leave Mortara free and insert one of Matteo Cairoli or Andrea Caldarelli from the IMSA crew (not Romain Grosjean, already busy with IndyCar that weekend).

The next few days and weeks are crucial to remedy the problem, certainly not a simple question, but necessary to guarantee everyone the expected show, on both sides, also honoring the commitments made with the sponsors and everything that follows from it.