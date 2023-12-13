Mahindra Racing has presented the new livery for the 2024 FIA Formula E season.

Designed in collaboration with the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe studio, there are some new details on the single-seaters that Edoardo Mortara and Nyck De Vries will drive in year number 10 of the electric series.

The car will be recognizable by a matte red that predominates in the central section, while on the sides the black is shaded into silver and desert gray on the rear.

The Mahindra logos and the number 10 on the bonnet also appear in the upper part of the side to celebrate the anniversary of the electric competitions in which the Indian company takes part, which currently has 5 successes in the ePrix, 24 podiums and 10 Pole Positions.

Photo by: Mahindra Racing Edoardo Mortara, Nyck de Vries, Mahindra Racing

“This is a new chapter for everyone at Mahindra Racing and I am thrilled to unveil our Season 10 livery, which reflects this and celebrates our long-standing commitment to Formula E,” said Fred Bertrand, CEO of Mahindra Racing.

“We have a very proud history in the championship as a team and the aim is that the actions we are taking now, in the present, will help build a bright future on the circuit. I can't wait to see the cars take to the track in Mexico with the new livery”.