With five victories, 10 pole positions and 24 podiums, Mahindra can boast of being one of the most successful teams in Formula E, having been present in this category since the very beginning. However, the new Gen 3 fell short of expectations, marking a new low for the team in the electric series.

In fact, Mahindra’s start to the Formula E season is certainly one to forget. The ambitions were high, but the results weren’t quite up to par, so much so that now the Indian team, as well as the customer Cupra team, finds itself fighting for the back rows of the grid. Even NIO 333, generally bringing up the rear of the FE, managed to overtake Mahindra in the first two-thirds of the season.

But with ex-FIA man Frederic Bertrand at the helm, a three-year revival plan is in place to bring the Indian manufacturer back to the top of the grid, possibly entering the title fight. The former director of Formula E of the FIA ​​has in fact worked behind the scenes for a revision that could allow Mahindra to return consistently to fight for the front rows. To succeed in this plan, however, clearly requires patience because, although Formula E is often unpredictable, planning of this type takes time.

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Gareth Hartford / Motorsport Images

“In a way it’s difficult because everyone is impatient and would like to see a result like this and I’m the first to want it. But in motorsport it’s difficult and in Formula E in particular,” Bertrand told Motorsport.com.

Mahindra could have recovered quickly if its problems had been limited to the engine alone, however inferior to those of the competition. But after spending most of the year at the helm of the team, Bertrand has discovered that the problems are much deeper and more rooted. A mindset shift was needed to ensure employees retained their trust in the team.

When asked if his role turned out to be more difficult than he initially anticipated, Bertrand explained: “Maybe a little more difficult, but not for the reason I expected. I was aware that the development would be late.”

“The hardest thing was making sure that everyone believes that what we are doing is something long-term, structured and supported 100% by Mahindra. This means having a lot of discussions within the team to convince everyone and get everyone to agree. they convince us that we can be confident, that we can trust what’s happening, and that we can get into a positive mindset so that we push every time.”

A change of mentality that fits into a long-term plan, with a three-year roadmap that should, on paper, bring Mahindra back to the top of the grid. Alongside this new approach, of course, there will also be structural changes to allow the team to show its strength constantly instead of aiming for simple exploits: “The second weak point is probably the structure itself, the team was developed as a team and not enough as a manufacturer and for this reason we end up being quite competitive on the track for many years, managing to win races, but the hardest part was being consistent”.

“Sometimes you start the season well and then, slowly, performance decreases because you don’t have the necessary support. A permanent development is needed, a permanent push on ideas. The preparation of the future has not been anticipated enough.”

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Funds are also needed to make these changes and Bertrand is drawing on Mahindra’s own financial and technical resources, considered a strength given his experience in the fast electric sector: “As regards strengths, I think the first is the Mahindra’s presence, because people underestimate the group, but it’s huge. And within the group we have very strong experience in EV cars,” he said.

We are doing things in the right order, and this for me is the biggest strength at the moment, combined with the enthusiasm and level of understanding of the Mahindra Group of what can be the result of a project like this”.