Almost fourteen hours after the publication of the provisional rankings, Formula E has finally released the definitive rankings for the first Formula E round in London, where the electric world championship ends this weekend.

Despite the numerous checks late Saturday evening and Sunday morning, there are not many changes between the two classifications, in which only the disqualification of Sette Camara varies. During the second period of neutralization for the accident caused by the contact between Nato and Buemi, all the cars returned to the pits, although some were damaged by the impact.

The Deputy Technical Delegate found that the nose of Sette Camara’s NIO car was not safe and asked the team to replace it with a new unit on several occasions, in order to guarantee effective safety. However, the team did not make the replacement, leaving the pilot with a nose that was essentially missing the entire underside of the wing.

Sergio Sette Camara, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

During the stewards hearing, NIO said the nose break occurred before the first red flag and was deemed safe by the team, noting that not even a black-orange flag had come out to request actual repairs. The FIA ​​explained that this was not deemed necessary, firstly because the car was already in the pits at that moment, secondly because the request came from a technical delegate, whose instructions the team did not follow.

For this reason the stewards could do nothing but disqualify the competitor, who will now have the opportunity to present an appeal. In fact, for NIO the points scored yesterday would be fundamental for the constructors’ standings, where it is battling with Mahindra, yesterday in the top ten with a good sixth place thanks to Lucas di Grassi. Also benefiting from this were Dan Ticktum, now seventh, Norman Nato, eighth, Pascal Wehrlein, ninth, and Jake Hughes, now in tenth place.

However, the episode involving Sette Camara is not the only one that will most likely come back under the scrutiny of the marshals, because late in the evening Porsche communicated its intention to appeal the three-minute penalty imposed on Antonio Felix Da Costa for a technical infraction, which thus cost him the second step of the podium and the relative points which would have allowed the German manufacturer to remain in the top areas of the classification reserved for teams, where the title is currently being fought against Jaguar and Envision.

Immediately at the end of the race, defined by the Portuguese as one of the best of his career thanks to a good comeback from the seventeenth position, a three-minute penalty appeared on the screen due to the fact that at minimum tire pressure it was lower than the minimum value indicated by the tire supplier from lap 33 to the checkered flag. While it was indeed true that the pressure was lower than the pre-set values, this was due to debris collected on the track, not a voluntary action by the team.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche Photo by: Andreas Beil

The Porsche driver didn’t spare heavy criticism of the stewards, telling behind the scenes of the whole story: Today sport loses, Formula E and the FIA ​​lose. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the FIA ​​inconsistent with sanctions and actions. I received a penalty for a slow puncture on my right front tire and they accused us of having too low pressure. The car felt safe to drive,” Da Costa said. In fact, if the Portuguese had replaced the tyre, he would have slipped to the back of the grid, thus losing a possible podium with a few laps to go.

“The FIA ​​safety delegates told us we could continue racing. I took the car home after passing 16 cars to finish second today and one result was unfairly taken away. We’ve seen cars restart without front wings and half broken, and they too have been cleared to race. Unfair today.”

After the race, Team Principal Florian Modlinger explained how difficult it was for the team to understand and accept the sanction. For this, Porsche has already presented its intention to appeal the penalties imposed and now has 96 hours to confirm everything to the FIA.