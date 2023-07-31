Nick Cassidy dominated the last stage of Season 9 of the Formula E season from the start, equaling the four victories of Mitch Evans, which also allowed him to obtain the title of vice-world champion precisely against his compatriot from the Jaguar, trailing by two points.

Albeit in different order, the first three riders in the standings monopolized the podium of the final round, with Cassidy ahead of everyone ahead of Evans and Jake Dennis, the one who was crowned world champion yesterday. Moreover, the victory of the New Zealander in a wet race allowed Envision to win the championship reserved for teams, beating the parent company Jaguar.

The race got underway about an hour and a half later than the initially scheduled time, thanks to the arrival of the rain shortly before the start which made the track impassable. In fact, after five laps passed behind the safety car, the race direction decided to suspend the starting procedure while waiting for the intensity of the rain to decrease, giving the appropriate vehicles the opportunity to clean and dry the track.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The first attempt was made after about forty-five minutes, but right at that moment the intensity of the rain increased again, forcing the drivers to wait another forty-five minutes. Finally, on the third attempt, the race got underway, with Nick Cassidy maintaining the lead despite the difficult track conditions, with many cars undergoing various tests at the limit. Precisely these elements meant that, despite the energy available being only 27 kWh, it was not a highly managed race from an energy point of view, allowing the riders to push and attack.

After a few laps the pilots immediately unmarked the first Attack Mode of the two available, especially the leading ones, with Cassidy and Evans who immediately took off, bringing their lead to about six seconds over their pursuers after four effective laps of the race. Lap after lap, the Envision standard bearer also started to take off alone, increasing the gap on his compatriot from the Jaguar to around 3 seconds towards the middle of the race.

With about ten laps to go, Evans then tried to close the gap by going under two seconds, but never enough to worry the Envision leader, who he managed with authority up to the checkered flag, also fighting to get the lap fast, then scored by Jake Dennis. Aside from the good result, the Englishman of Andretti was never really in the fight for the win, being quickly detached from the leading duo, thinking above all of bringing the car home without taking excessive risks.

A race that, in terms of entertainment, didn’t reserve great emotions and duels on the track, so much so that, especially in the top ten, the positions remained substantially unchanged compared to the starting grid. The fact that the peloton opened up during the entire ePrix, as well as the slipperiness of the asphalt at certain points off the racing line, significantly reduced attack attempts.

After reaching the semi-final in the early afternoon, Norman Nato confirmed his excellent fourth place also in the race, bringing important points to Nissan, which allowed them to overtake McLaren, the customer team of the Japanese manufacturer. Behind the Frenchman was Stoffel Vandoorne, fifth with the DS, while his teammate Jean-Eric Vergne was despite himself in an anonymous race, which ended at the bottom of the group after a pit stop to replace the left rear tire .

Part of Envision’s triumph is also linked to the results of Sebastien Buemi, who was also the author of a nice overtaking on Sam Bird’s Jaguar when there were about ten laps left to go, canceling the coasting phase to place a good braking point at the external. Behind the Englishman there is the excellent eighth place of Nico Mueller, with the third points finish in the last four races: a result which, however, does not prevent the team refounded this year with fresh forces from last place in the standings, with the hope of a more exciting 2024.

To close the top ten a precious ninth place by Dan Ticktum, thanks to which NIO 333 has once again overtaken Mahindra in the classification reserved for teams by only one length. To close the top ten Pascal Wehrlein, author of a rather subdued weekend in which he didn’t shine: the single point conquered by the German, added to the zero by Da Costa, who finished in sixteenth position after the bad qualifying at the beginning of the day, meant that Porsche slipped to fourth place in the championship standings, behind the Andretti customer team.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Just outside the top ten Maserati, which did not finish a race outside the points from the Monaco ePrix, or from six races. A mistake by Mortara in the wet also weighed on the result, author of a showy tail after about fifteen laps which opened the doors to the rivals who were behind him. The other Tipo Folgore, that of Tipo Folgore, was fourteenth, while René Rast entered the field between the two Maseratis in the first McLaren and Sette Camara in the second NIO.

As for the Italian brand, the second British round did not give great satisfaction for the Woking team either, with a double zero in front of the home crowd that leaves a bad taste in the mouth. What was especially disappointing was Jake Hughes, generally one of the most competitive riders on the flying lap, but who on this occasion was unable to find the usual leap to move into the top positions.

On the contrary, on Saturday the German had the opportunity to score important points, but a contact then caused him to slip out of the top ten despite his good starting position. Eighteenth and twentieth for the two Mahindras, thus concluding a year to forget, waiting for the three-year plan predicted by the new CEO to help them move up the rankings and obtain the desired results.