After Jake Dennis’ world championship victory on Saturday, the Formula E championship is heading into its last round of the season with one more world title to be awarded, the one reserved for teams, with Envision, Porsche and Jaguar ready to battle it out in the final stage in London.

Just like yesterday, today’s final was a repeat of the Evans-Cassidy duel, who had already battled it out in the first round of the weekend. But if yesterday it was the New Zealander from Jaguar who had the upper hand, albeit later penalized for a fine remedied in Rome, today it was his compatriot from Envision who prevailed by just ten thousandths of a second. It will therefore be Cassidy who will start the last race of the championship from pole position.

One of the more interesting contests was between Nick Cassidy and Jake Dennis in the first semi-final, with the two having arrived in London as those expected to showcase the hardest fought fight for the title. It was the New Zealander from Envision who came out on top, capable of making the difference in the last split after the splits in the first two sectors were absolutely in line: in the end, the gap between the two came close to two tenths, with the Englishman so you will have to settle for the second row.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport Photo by: Kutal Mete Tekin

Much easier to interpret the second semifinal, where Mitch Evans beat Norman Nato with the Nissan by about half a second, recovering just over a tenth and a half in each of the three sectors.

The first quarter-final ended with a gap of only 18 thousandths between Buemi, who could boast of an advantage of about a tenth and a half up to the final part of the track, and Jake Dennis, with the British who then had the upper hand . The gap in the second quarter-final between Same Bird was wider, separated by almost three tenths from Nick Cassidy, who thus gained access to the semi-final.

The third quarter-final was probably the most surprising of the day, between Norman Nato with Nissan and Nico Mueller, author of an excellent weekend on the flying lap so far. However, it was the French driver who prevailed, beating his rival from the ABT Cupra by around two and a half tenths. The gap between Mitch Evans, who aims to repeat yesterday’s victory, and Stoffel Vandoorne, with the DS driver beaten in the last quarter, is also similar.

There were no big surprises in group A, with all the big names of the season moving on to the next round. In fact Dan Ticktum, yesterday able to enter the duels, today was excluded by less than a tenth and a half, followed by just over five cents from the SD of Jean-Eric Vergne, eliminated in the groups as on Saturday. The only surprising note is the elimination of René Rast, who in the first round of the weekend had actually been able to reach the duels, while today he didn’t go beyond seventh place in group A.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

A similar fate also for the other McLaren, that of Jakes Hughes, who was not at ease with the British track throughout the weekend, thus having to start from the penultimate row. Outside in group A also Sette Camara, Lucas di Grassi and Robin Frijns, with the ABT cupra driver who will start from the back of the grid. In fact, the Dutchman will also have to serve a penalty of three positions remedied in race 1.

If in the first heat the results are in line with expectations, group B reserved far more than a few surprises, with the double elimination of the two Porsches of Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix Da Costa, who yesterday had reached second place before the three-minute penalty for a technical infraction. The German was excluded by about half a tenth by Stoffel Vandoorne, while the Portuguese will start from the penultimate row next to Hughes.

Out in group B also the two Maseratis of Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther, respectively in the sixth and eighth row. They are joined by André Lotterer with the second Andretti, Sacha Fenestraz with the Nissa and Roberto Mehri with the Mahindra, detached by more than four tenths from Da Costa.