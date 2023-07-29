Jake Dennis is officially Formula E world champion, conquering the most coveted trophy of Season 9. The Englishman took the title in a thrilling race, probably the most chaotic of the season, in which there was no shortage of episodes that will cause discussion in the next days.

In fact, Andretti’s young British finished in third place, then transformed into second following the penalty remedied by Antonio Felix Da Costa for a technical infraction, achieving the necessary result to conquer the world title despite Mitch Evans’ victory.

An episode that will cause discussion also helped, the one involving the two Envisions of Sebastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy, one of the four contenders for the world title, with the two coming into contact and the New Zealander’s subsequent retirement due to wheel failure. ‘front wing during the fifteenth lap, which gave way definitively after a ride on the curb in the covered area. In fact, before the race a team game had been scheduled which, in the very first part of the race, when he was behind Cassidy, Buemi seemed to have respected, slowing down the riders behind him and giving the New Zealander the opportunity to attack Fashions in the first ten rounds.

However, when the Swiss found himself in front having not yet made his second pass in the activation zone, he started to close all the doors, making it difficult for his teammate to find the hole necessary to be able to overtake him. From this arose a contact between the two which then led to the subsequent complete failure of the wing, forcing Cassidy to retire.

To clean up the debris left on the track, the intervention of the Safety Car became necessary, with Evans maintaining the lead of the race on the restart ahead of Buemi, Rast and Wehrlein. The German from Porsche has long struggled with Dennis, despite the protests of the Andretti driver, who believed he should have a clear path as a customer of the German brand fighting for the world title. However, we must not forget that Porsche is currently fighting for the world championship reserved for teams, precisely with Envision.

The race was dramatically stopped with just four laps to go, after Sacha Fenestraz made contact with NIO 333’s Sergio Sette Camara braking into turn 16. The impact threw the Frenchman’s car briefly into the air, with the Nissan which then violently impacted the barriers, making it necessary to display the red flag to repair everything. Fortunately, Fenestraz was unhurt from the accident, but at that point the race turned into a sort of five-lap sprint, to which another lap was added due to the long period spent under the Safety Car.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Precisely in those moments, another episode also created some cause for discussion, with the contact between René Rast and Pascal Wehrlein, with the German in the Porsche who ended up against the wall at the back of the group, while the compatriot from McLaren was left without a front wing .

At the restart, however, while Evans, Da Costa and Dennis took off, Buemi raised his times considerably despite being the driver with the most energy remaining, blocking the group behind him. To try to overtake him, Norman Nato attempted a move in turn nineteen, right at the entrance to the covered area, but Buemi quickly closed the door, thus making contact: this caused a great tangle behind him with several cars involved. which required the red flag to be flown again.

This also forced the race director to review the entire classification, because with that episode several cars had actually fallen behind by a lap, thus having to have the drivers from fourth place onwards complete an additional lap in order to realign them with the first three. Back on track again, Evans held onto the lead, followed by Da Costa and Dennis, with the Portuguese then penalised.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Sam Bird, without his front wing after the accident that led to the exposure of the second red flag, thus classified fourth, while Sette Camara surprisingly closed the top five.

Sixth place for Edoardo Mortara in the Maserati after a less than exciting qualifying, in which he failed to qualify for the duels. The Trident driver clearly benefited from the confusion that arose after the first red flag, as did Lucas Di Grassi, who crossed the finish line seventh, bringing valuable points for Mahindra, whose hope would be to at least recover on the NIO, who is still in the top ten today thanks to Dan Ticktum, also without a wing after the accidents in the last few laps. Ninth place for Norman Nato, who finishes tenth ahead of Pascal Wehrlein, with results that are, however, still provisional at the moment.