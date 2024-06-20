There are still two events left on the Formula E calendar before the end of the world championship, but behind the scenes the teams are already working towards next year, when the Gen 3 Evo will debut.

In fact, starting from next season the Gen 3 Evo will make its debut, the evolution of the current Gen 3 on track from the beginning of 2023. The new single-seater will take to the track for the next two championships, i.e. in 2025 and 2026, before leaving space to the great revolution of Gen 4. However, the Gen 3 Evo has its own great specific importance, because for Formula E it will be a bridge towards the future, especially for some technical innovations already present on next year’s car.

On average, it is estimated that the new single-seater could be at least two seconds faster per lap than the current generation. Since there are numerous innovations on a technical level, such as the adoption of all-wheel drive mode in certain phases of the weekend, new tires and the possibility of homologating a new Powertrain, it is essential for the teams to have specific test sessions in which to test the innovations.

Many teams began testing as early as last March with a view to 2025, but never testing the complete car. In fact, the tests tended to be carried out “in pieces”, testing the new Powertrain in some sessions, in others the modified tires which will guarantee between 5 and 10% more grip, or other updated units, but never putting them all together. the various pieces. The new aerodynamics, for example, were only revealed in April at the Monaco ePrix and the teams still had to wait for the stocks to be produced and sent by the sole manufacturer responsible for their creation.

DS Penske tested the new kit with the latest version of the aerodynamics just these days with a test session on the circuit of Mallorca, Spain. After around 200 laps completed, the vital information collected by the engineers has provided further knowledge on this new car, giving the team the opportunity to also start comparing the data obtained from the track with that of the simulator, a fundamental aspect to understand if the expected correlation exists .

The two official drivers, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, drove the car in the tests, giving the engineers valuable feedback on how to start setting up the setup work: “The test day with Jean-Eric and Stoffel was very informative. The team has been working with the GEN3 Evo and the new tires since the beginning of the year, but this was the first time we also had the complete new aero kit. We can’t wait to see this new car on the track during Season 11. With its all-wheel drive and incredible acceleration, the competition will be even more exciting!”, said Eugenio Franzetti, DS Performance director.

However, the French brand was not the only one to take advantage of the long break between the China and Portland ePrix to carry out a test session in view of next season. After a change of ownership and a long period of internal renovation to breathe new life into the project, Lola Cars announced last March its intention to take part in the Formula E championship starting from the 2024/5 season, i.e. with the debut of the Gen 3 Age.

For Lola, entry into the top electric series represents the opportunity to approach the world of motorsport again but with a different commitment. First of all, as in the case of ERT, the FE gives the chance to work on new technologies, software and tools that can then be resold on the market: beyond promotion on the competition fields, the series offers the opportunity to develop skills useful in the world of electric cars. Added to this is the collaboration with Yamaha, a global manufacturer that will be able to provide a helping hand especially at the software level and in the creation of the Powertrain.

Lola will enter Formula E with the support of ABT Motorsport and, in recent days, has begun the testing phase on the track after carrying out numerous bench tests. An important opportunity to be ready for the start of the next championship while awaiting the approval of the Powertrain. The shakedown took place at Turweston Aerodrome in England, completing the first kilometers without major complications from a reliability point of view. Each release will represent an opportunity to delve deeper into various aspects of the unit, especially at the software level, where teams can make great improvements and where, clearly, Lola can count on several years less experience than her opponents.