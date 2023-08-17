Hughes joined McLaren after spending two years with Mercedes as the German manufacturer’s reserve driver, before the facility was taken over by McLaren this season.

The Briton immediately impressed on his debut in Mexico City, qualifying third and challenging the leaders before finishing fifth.

He took pole in his third outing at Diriyah and started on pole again at Monaco, where he led for a short time before finishing fifth, ending the season 12th in the drivers’ standings.

“I’m really happy to be staying with the McLaren Formula E Team for Season 10,” said Hughes. “The club has been my home for several years and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

“We’ve had a bit of a season with ups and downs, but I’ve had a lot of personal strengths that I hope to capitalize on next year with the team and fight for victories and podiums, which I have no doubt we’ll be able to achieve together. I can’t wait for season 10.”

Hughes also set a world record ahead of the season-final round in London when he set the indoor land speed record using a specially modified version of the Gen3 car in a head-to-head with Lucas di Grassi.

Jake Hughes, McLaren Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I am thrilled to be able to announce that we will continue our relationship with Jake,” added McLaren team principal Ian James.

“While we have never had any doubts about his performance, he has impressed the team and the entire paddock with a great rookie season. Jake’s commitment to the team and to Formula E is outstanding.”

If today McLaren confirmed that Hughes will remain with the team also in 2024, Tuesday announced that René Rast will leave the team after just one season together.

The three-time DTM champion has struggled during this year’s season, scoring just one podium finish at Diriyah and finishing eight points behind Hughes in the drivers’ standings.

A team statement reads that: “René has been integral to the team’s successes and learnings in his first season as a McLaren Formula E Team.”

“René has made the difficult decision to pursue other opportunities and the team fully supports his decision. We can never thank him enough for everything he has done for the team over the past year.”

Although McLaren have yet to confirm the presence of a second driver, Briton Sam Bird is believed to be announced shortly, having lost his Jaguar seat to Nick Cassidy.