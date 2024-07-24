An emotional, tense finale, with three drivers ready to compete for the title that is worth a season. The last appointment in London has given us a weekend that will remain in the history of Formula E for a long time because, while it is true that the world championships of the all-electric category are often decided in the last race, on the other hand such a tense finale is one that will be remembered for a long time.

The verdicts came in at the end of the British double ePrix, with Pascal Wehrlein crowned world champion for the first time in his career thanks to a second place in race 2 which proved enough to beat his other rivals in the pursuit of the title, namely Mitch Evans, third after a missed Attack Mode, and Nick Cassidy, forced to retire after a contact.

The German certainly did not arrive in London as the big favorite, not only because he was 13 points behind the leader on the eve of the weekend, the same as Evans from his teammate at the top of the championship. To achieve the world championship dream, a high-level weekend was not needed, but a perfect weekend, being ready to exploit those cracks within the Jaguar box, now rooted for months, which could concretely represent the greatest threat to the Jaguar’s ambitions.

Porsche and Wehrlein were undoubtedly two formidable opponents, but when you return home with two out of three titles, namely the one reserved for teams and the one dedicated to manufacturers, it is natural to ask why Jaguar was unable to achieve a hat-trick within reach, missing out on the drivers’ championship. The arrival of Cassidy from the customer team Envision was precisely in this perspective, guaranteeing another high-profile driver to achieve all three seasonal objectives.

Yet Jaguar’s pursuit of the drivers’ title seemed to crumble step by step, in their own hands. Throughout the championship, the British team continued on the same path, with equal opportunities for the drivers even when the standings suggested making a difficult choice and placing their world championship hopes in Cassidy. After the double round in Berlin, in fact, the New Zealander could count on a large advantage of 43 points over his teammate, at that time in fifth place in the standings, while the gap over his closest rival, Pascal Wehrlein, was only 16 points.

Clearly, with six stages still to go in three different events, anything was still possible, as the reality of the facts has shown. However, the decision, perhaps stubborn, to continue to grant equal chances to both riders was the key to a championship lost in a dramatic way in a finale where other internal fractures emerged. This does not mean that the choice to also grant Evans a chance to win the title was wrong, because London could have given a different verdict, but this decision left room for misunderstandings that then cost the title.

It was in keeping with this policy that Cassidy and Evans were able to race freely in London, although that did not mean the team did not try to get both sides of the garage to work together, in order to have two points in the fight against Wehrlein. The perfect example was in the first Attack Mode, when Jaguar asked Evans, who was currently in second place, to slow down in order to give Cassidy space to get into the activation zone and still stay in first place.

A tactic that Evans did not like and that, indeed, annoyed him further, because it was not part of the plans agreed before the race: “I felt a bit taken aback to be honest, compared to what was discussed before the race in the last few days and what I was told, it was really surprising and disappointing”, said Evans about the strategic call.

As much as it annoyed him, the New Zealander complied with the order, taking space to let his teammate serve the Attack Mode, effectively giving him an advantage. However, from that moment on, the plans fell through and, after expressing his displeasure over the radio, Evans put on his boxing gloves, even ready to risk some contact in order to get in front.

“I was told we could race freely, but clearly that wasn’t the case and that’s what cost me the world championship today. Obviously I didn’t want to do it, but I was forced to do it, which was never part of any plan, so you can imagine what was going through my head,” Evans said.

Cassidy eventually slipped behind Evans and Wehrlein after activating his second Attack Mode, which greatly annoyed the New Zealander. Not only did Cassidy not want to give up his position so early in the race, he also expected the team to think smarter, not forcing him to waste so much energy defending himself. It is no surprise, in fact, that at half-race Cassidy was the one with the least energy left of the three title contenders.

The one who benefited the most from this strategic confusion at Jaguar was Porsche, because it went from a potential situation in which the two Jaguar drivers could have helped each other in serving Attack Mode, to a scenario in which it managed to separate the two British cars, leaving Cassidy behind, who was then forced to retire with a puncture.

Evans remained in direct combat with Wehrlein but, when it was time to use his second and final Attack Mode, he failed to pass the sensor, forcing him to pass through the activation area a third time. For the New Zealander, missing the second activation had a double consequence: on the one hand, moving from second place, with the possibility of still aiming for the triumph that would have guaranteed him the title, to third position behind Wehrlein, on the other, having to slow down in the last two to serve the remaining four minutes of Attack Mode, having to say goodbye to the dreams of glory.

Thanks to the results in London, Jaguar managed to win its first titles in Formula E, winning both the teams’ and manufacturers’ standings. Evans is now in his eighth season with the British team, where he is now a veteran, which is why he feels a sense of satisfaction and pride for the result achieved. On the other hand, this was the fourth year in which the New Zealander had actually come to play for the world championship and, considering this as the best chance to aspire to the title, he did not spare a dig at the team.

“I want to be happy for the team for winning the team championship, but I feel like we didn’t live up to the expectations this weekend and I’m also a little surprised by some of the calls made against me today. There are a lot of discussions to be had. The world championship was the most realistic and it was mine for a while. I feel like at some point my own team worked against me, and that’s not nice.”