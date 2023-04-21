The first five places in the team standings are occupied by just three manufacturers. Porsche, overall leader, and customer team Andretti fifth, while Jaguar is third, overtaken by its customer team Envision Racing. Fourth place, just one point behind the British manufacturer, goes to the DS Penske team.

But DS Penske has scored the most points, 75, in the last three races, on circuits that everyone was discovering. The French-American team reaped the rewards of their labor and used their experience in the series to score points on unfamiliar terrain.

In Berlin, all teams will find a perfectly familiar circuit: the historic Tempelhof airport. This atypical, very comfortable and central place has hosted all the German championship races since its inception in 2014, with the exception of the 2015 edition which took place in the Mitte district, at Alexanderplatz.

The Berlin stop also represents a double date, like this weekend, and the venue was the scene of six consecutive races in 2020 amidst the health crisis. The tracks were different and used in both directions, but the ultra-rough concrete surface will be the same again this year.

However, given that the Gen3s will be racing there for the first time, as well as the new Hankook tyres, perceived by the drivers as very different from previous seasons’ Michelin tyres, the track still presents many unknowns for the drivers.

Jean-Eric Vergne, Team Penske Photo by: DPPI

DS Automobiles has good memories in Berlin

Porsche has never won a race at home, but last year the German manufacturer had both of its cars in the points in the first race and one in the second.

At the time, it was another German team, Mercedes, which dominated the scene by placing its four cars (those of the factory team and those of the Venturi customer) in the first four places of the second e-Prix.

Stoffel Vandoorne, now with DS Penske, finished third on the podium in both races last year. In the inaugural race in Berlin last year, only Jean-Eric Vergne’s DS Techeetah, second at the finish line, managed to worry the German domination when Edoardo Mortara’s Venturi won.

DS Automobiles has fond memories of Berlin, because it was precisely at the Tempelhof racetrack that it won its second constructors’ championship title in 2020, when Antonio Felix da Costa, then Vergne’s teammate, won the drivers’ title ahead of Vandoorne.

Today Vandoorne is in DS Penske with Vergne, Da Costa is in Porsche with Pascal Wehrlein, while Sam Bird, a veteran of the discipline together with Mitch Evans, dreams of becoming champion at the wheel of his Jaguar.

This year’s Berlin E-Prix will take place nearly a month earlier, with potentially different and inevitably cooler weather than the last three e-Prixes. Who will emerge victorious in this three-way challenge between Porsche, Jaguar and DS?

Will they be challenged by Envision or Andretti, or another underdog team? And what about Maserati, which is not having the season it hoped for and which perhaps could put things right in Berlin?

The answer will be given on Sunday evening at the end of the two e-Prixes, which will also mark the transition to the second part of the 2023 season.