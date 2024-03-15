FE | In 2024, manufacturers will also have a dedicated ranking

Since its creation, Formula E has always had only two titles, namely the one awarded to the drivers and the one dedicated to the teams, as happens in Formula 1. Just like in the top open-wheel series, the electric category also allows the teams to share some elements of the car, but in Formula E this aspect takes on even more central importance, so much so that it has customer teams.

Although each team can create and work on certain aspects on their own while sharing the same material, such as the software which varies from team to team, in fact some teams share the same package.

Precisely for this reason, ten years after its foundation it was decided to add a new award to the category, introducing a ranking dedicated only to manufacturers. The new concept provides that in each race the two cars with the highest scores from each manufacturer will be rewarded, with points being assigned based on the current system already used for the drivers' and teams' championships.

The winning car, therefore, will continue to score 25 points, the second 18, the third 15 and so on until reaching the tenth single-seater, which will earn just one point, but for each manufacturer only the two fastest cars will count. This means that, for example, as regards Porsche, which has both the official team and Andretti among its ranks, only the two best placed cars of the four total lined up on the grid will count for the purposes of the ranking.

Furthermore, points will also be awarded for pole position and fastest lap. There are currently six manufacturers competing in Formula E, namely Electric Racing Technologies, Jaguar, Mahindra Racing, Nissan, Porsche and Stellantis, meaning two cars will not score points.

Speaking to media outlets, including Motorsport.com, ahead of the race in Brazil, championship co-founder Alberto Longo confirmed that it is a prize that has been discussed at length in a bid to make the championship more attractive to manufacturers. In this way, not only the customer teams will be rewarded, as happened last year, when Envision was able to beat the official Jaguar team in the team rankings, obviously provided they triumph in the manufacturers' ranking.

“We need to continue to attract different manufacturers, so we discussed with the FIA ​​about having different championships within the championship. We decided that the best option was to have a softer launch during this season, and then become an FIA World Championship in starting from season 11. So basically what we want to do is a little test between now and the end of the season.”

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The Constructors' Trophy will be backdated to include this season's opening three races, which included Mexico City and a double-header in Diriyah, with Jaguar now taking the lead.

Prizes include a unique trophy that will be awarded at the end of the season during the Formula E awards ceremony. While the winning manufacturer will receive a badge to be displayed on the team's helmets, cars and clothing the following season.

When asked why the concept was introduced during the season and not before its start, Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds explained that the launch was initially planned for next season, bu