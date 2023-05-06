Sacha Fenestraz will start from pole position in the Monaco E-Prix, the ninth round of the Formula E season. The Nissan driver was the star of qualifying on the streets of the Principality and in fact took home all 4 points up for grabs , therefore both the three for the pole position and the one for the absolute best time.

The Frenchman prevailed in the final which saw him opposite Jake Hughes’ McLaren. A challenge that promised to be stellar, given that they had been the only two riders capable of breaking the 1’29” barrier during the various stages of qualifying. However, it was a mistake by the Woking manufacturer that made everything end too simple for the poleman.

When braking at the Porto Chicane he lost the rear of his single-seater, ending up cutting it and thus being forced to lift his foot. A 1’29″131 was enough for Fenestraz to celebrate his second pole of the season, which was higher than the amazing 1’28″773 with which he had eliminated Norman Nato’s twin Nissan in the semifinal. However, it remains to be understood whether there will be any aftermath, given that Fenestraz also ended up under investigation for a possible technical infringement.

In his semifinal, however, Hughes had the better of Maximilian Gunther by more than half a second. Among other things, the Maserati driver had been quite lucky to get to this point, seeing as he was beaten by Sergio Sette Camara in the quarter-finals. However, the driver of NIO 333 had his time canceled for having exited the pitlane when the traffic light was still red.

In the other quarter-finals, the poleman had won in Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333, while Hughes and Nato eliminated Edoardo Mortara’s Maserati and Mitch Evans’ Jaguar respectively.

Also among those eliminated in the group stage was championship leader Pascarl Wehrlein, who failed to do better than seventh time in his own time. However, the Porsche driver gained one position thanks to the cancellation of the times of the DS Penske cars of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne, who will close the grid due to tire pressures that do not comply with the regulations.

The German will therefore line up 11th, not too far from his direct pursuer in the standings Nick Cassidy, who precedes him in tenth position with the Envision single-seater, having also been eliminated in the group stage.

The starting grid