Until yesterday, the Formula E calendar had slots to fill, waiting for an agreement to be reached with the various ePrix promoters. However, today, at the World Motor Sport Council meeting, the leaders of the electric category and the FIA ​​confirmed the definitive calendar for Season 10, which will start on January 13th in Mexico City.

The 2024 calendar consists of sixteen events in eleven different locations, with five double headers. In addition to the debut in Tokyo, which had already been included in the first draft, Formula E will make its return to China, a country that has been missing from the calendar since the end of 2019 due to the pandemic that put the series to the test. In the past, the electric series had already raced in Beijing, where the first ever Formula E race was held, and in Sanya, to which the one in Hong Kong was also added.

In 2024, however, the all-electric series will stop at the Shanghai International Circuit, a permanent track best known for its involvement in Formula 1: although the final layout has not been revealed, Formula E will run on a reduced version, realistically without the long opposite straight line. The Chinese circuit will host the twelfth and thirteenth rounds of the season with a double header that will be held on May 25th and 26th before the races in Portland and the championship grand finale in London.

The season will kick off in Mexico on January 13th, followed by a double date in Diriyah in Saudi Arabia on the weekend of January 26th and 27th. The third event of the championship will be held in Hyderabad, confirmed in the calendar after reaching an agreement with the ePrix organizers, so much so that initially the Indian stage was not included in the first draft of the provisional calendar. Formula E indeed managed to retain Hyderabad after receiving the necessary support from the Telangana State Government to maintain the race.

After India, it will be Brazil’s turn on March 16th, one of the most challenging stages of the year from an energy management point of view, while on the 30th of the same month the electric series will make its debut in Japan in the suggestive location of Tokyo.

The only question mark is the one regarding Italy. The incidents in the 2023 season with the Gen 3 have cast doubt on the possibility of racing in the Italian capital again. The leaders of the series have explained that they are exploring alternative venues, including those to be held on permanent tracks, with the aim of maintaining a race in our country. The indicative dates would be 13 and 14 April with a double header, with Italy thus recovering its traditional spring slot.

Photo by: Andreas Beil The stage in Italy is in doubt: Formula E is evaluating more options

As has been the case for a few years now, Monte Carlo also maintains its place in the calendar with a layout identical to that of Formula 1, with the Principality’s race scheduled for the end of April. Formula E will then return to Germany for the tenth and eleventh rounds of the world championship before moving to China for the debut in Shanghai.

After the first Asian trip there will be a month’s break. At that point the electric series will move overseas to the United States for the confirmed Portland race on June 29, which last year enjoyed some success on what is effectively a permanent track. There will therefore be no return to a city track like New York or Long Beach, but the stage in Oregon where IndyCar also competed in the past will be maintained.

The grand finale will be held in London on 20 and 21 July, with the ExCel track ready to host the conclusion of the world championship with a double date.

Photo by: Andreas Beil The last event of the season will take place in London

The Jakarta race, previously announced for June 8, will not be held due to the campaigning for Indonesia’s presidential election. At the moment Formula E and the Jakarta authorities are considering the possibility of moving the race to another date, but no free space has been left in the calendar in which to insert the Asian stage.

Head of Formula E, Alberto Longo, said: “Without a doubt our Season 10 calendar is the most exciting yet for drivers, teams, fans and spectators around the world. We will bring Formula E to Shanghai for the first time and we are honored to return to India thanks to the support of the Government of Telangana and Minister KT Rama Rao.”

“The combination of city tracks, which is in the DNA of Formula E, and permanent tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the Gen 3 car deeper and further. The first season [della nuova generazione] beat all expectations with triple-digit overtaking in most races and with the world championship titles decided on the final weekend.”

Competition Round Location Date 1 1 Mexico City (Mexico) January 13, 2024 2 2-3 Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) 26-27 January 2024 3 4 Hyderabad (India) February 10, 2024 4 5 Sao Paulo (Brazil) March 16, 2024 5 6 Tokyo (Japan) March 30, 2024 6 7-8 Italy – TBD 13-14 April 2024 7 9 Monte Carlo (Monaco) April 27, 2024 8 10-11 Berlin (Germany) 11-12 May 2024 9 12-13 Shanghai (China) 25-26 May 2024 10 14 Portland (United States) June 29, 2024 11 15-16 London (UK) 20-21 July 2024