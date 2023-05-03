The South Korean manufacturer became the championship’s sole tire supplier from 2023, replacing previous manufacturer Michelin, which had been around since the inaugural season way back in 2014.

Since its introduction, which coincided with the new generation of Gen 3 cars, drivers have expressed rather harsh criticisms on the functioning of the Hankook tyres, pointing out that they were too hard and that they showed a noticeable lack of grip compared to those provided by Michelin.

Despite the concerns, Hankook confirmed that the tire specifications will not be changed in the upcoming season, which is why the 2023 construction will continue in 2024. Furthermore, Hankook said it was satisfied with the work done by the company in its first season of Formula E

“It’s always easy to tell that the tire is hard, that the level of grip is not enough,” Manfred Sandbichler, the South Korean manufacturer’s European motorsport director, told Motorsport.com.

“Think about what we’re doing here now in Gen3: we have a new car, we have everything new, so that means everyone has to learn. When you change something as essential as the tyres, there’s always a big impact on the whole championship ”.

Hankook tires in the pitlane Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“But if you provide a product that is safe, fast and performs the same from the first lap to the last, there is nothing to complain about. It is the drivers job to complain,” added Sandbichler. It’s important to keep in mind that one of the prerogatives of the championship is to ensure that the same set of tires is used throughout the weekend, with a considerable impact in terms of environmental sustainability.

Hankook’s decision to keep the same characteristics for tires comes after the company suffered a devastating fire at one of its plants in South Korea in March, which impacted production globally. The company was forced to abandon its tire supply agreement with a local Japanese series and move production to another plant.

Despite the impact, Sandbichler confirmed that there will be no problems with the tires supplied to Formula E this season, as those dedicated to the electric series had already been produced and were not affected by the fire.

Hankook tire detail Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“Fortunately the Formula E tires were not affected by the fire in our factory. For this year’s season we have no problem because the tires for this year’s season are already produced. For Formula E there is no are problems,” added Sandbichler.

The championship will resume this weekend in Monaco before the races in Jakarta, Portland, Rome and London, where the grand finale will be played.