With a background in karting, F3 and F2, the German driver entered the Formula E championship in 2018, racing for BMW i Andretti, Nissan e-dams and Maserati before joining the championship’s most successful team, DS Penske.

Gunther will be team-mate to Jean-Éric Vergne, a long-time DS Automobiles driver who won his second title and most of his victories with the French car manufacturer, in what has been one of the most successful partnerships in the electric category. Gunther, who will make his debut as a DS driver in December in the first round of the championship, spoke to us about his journey and his ambitions for the new season.

After Formula 2, what drew you to Formula E rather than other categories such as endurance racing?

“For me, Formula E is ‘the place to be’. It’s a very modern championship, with a bold spirit and huge potential. We are constantly pushing the limits of technology, there are many manufacturers involved and an incredible level of both teams and drivers.”

Do you find Formula E more difficult to drive than a single-seater like Formula 2?

“I would say that Formula E cars are the most complex to drive. You need a wide range of skills to get the best out of them. You have to get used to the different conditions of a street race in a blink of an eye, while managing complex technical elements at the same time. Energy management and battery regeneration are key, but it is also the constant search for fine-tuning that can make the difference. You have to constantly find solutions with the team and engineers, each time on a different basis, both on the track and in the garage.”

Do you have a particular interest in development?

“Absolutely. It is the driver’s job to provide the engineers with information and feedback on the car’s behaviour as accurately as possible, to help them take the best direction to improve the car. The car has to be fast but also easy enough to drive to get the most out of it. At the end of the day, the trust between the driver and his engineers has to be total, so they can be sure they have made the best decisions. The quality of the feedback between the driver and the engineers is crucial.”

How do you see your Formula E career evolving after your first win with Maserati in Santiago, Chile in 2020?

“It was of course an emotional moment, because the first victory is always important in an athlete’s career, and it was the culmination of hard work. But it was also the beginning of a new phase, because I continued to achieve other podiums and victories, which allowed me to join a great team like DS Penske. This opportunity has opened a new chapter in my career, I am very happy with the trajectory I have taken and I can’t wait to be on the starting grid.”

You are now one of the most experienced drivers in Formula E. How do you judge the technical developments of the Gen 3 EVO, which will take to the track this season?

“It’s a big development, pushing back a lot of boundaries and introducing new technologies for torque and power. There’s also a lot of work to be done behind the wheel. Both in terms of development and pure performance, there’s a lot to do if we want to exploit the full potential of the car. The car is obviously faster, but all the performance research on this new concept and the introduction of fast charging in the race will probably make this new season more lively. We’ve never gone this far in terms of energy efficiency and power.”

Do you think the introduction of fast charging is a good thing for strategy and entertainment?

“Absolutely. For me it’s very exciting. In all circuit motorsports, pit stops are important for both the drivers and the fans. In Formula E, the team has a lot of tools to write their own schedule. This year, Attack Mode will be more complex to manage because the cars will be all-wheel drive in that mode. Incorporating a fast charging time will mean a lot of preparation work, depending on the circuit configuration and the number of laps to be done. It will not be easy to implement.”

Have you had the chance to drive your new car yet? What do you think?

“Yes, I had a lot of fun. The four-wheel drive feels very different and the level of performance is high. Going from two-wheel drive to four-wheel drive from one lap to the next is an interesting challenge, which requires adaptation and dedicated set-ups. From that point of view, it will be a very interesting season.”

Now you are in the most successful team in the league, is it a source of extra pressure or confidence?

“For me, it is above all a privilege! DS Penske is an exceptional team, with very solid results over time, and being part of its history is a real opportunity for me. Together, we have a clear vision of what we need to achieve and I look forward to pushing together to try to get us on the road to success as quickly as possible.”

You come from Maserati, and therefore from Stellantis Motorsport, which also includes DS Automobiles. How will the situation change for you, given that you will have a car very similar to that of your former team?

“I had a great time with Maserati, even winning some races. But it was time to move on to something else, to a team where I could build something more competitive and unique. DS Penske is, on the one hand, a top-level manufacturer that has been in Formula E since the second season and, on the other, an experienced team that has been there from the beginning. It’s the perfect cocktail.”

What can a highly experienced team do for you?

“DS Penske is a team that can compete with Porsche or Jaguar, and that’s what I need if I want to move forward too. Our project, which is to go beyond our limits, is very clear to everyone.”

In Formula E, as in all motor racing, every driver wants to win. But it is also a team sport, where the manufacturers want to see both their cars in the points. How do you see your collaboration with Jean-Éric Vergne?

“First of all, I think the respect we have for each other is a good basis to start working together. We have had exciting races in recent years to get podiums and wins and I know JEV is an experienced driver, so I am looking forward to sharing the garage with him. I hope that together we can improve our car to get as many points as possible for the team.”

Does the fact that you are both fast and experienced drivers mean that you are part of a virtuous circle?

“I like to have the strongest teammate possible, because that’s how you progress. It’s true in sports, but also in life. You always improve in contact with people who are trying to improve. Continuous improvement is my philosophy. The fact that JEV is one of the best drivers in the championship is a positive point for me.”

Which circuits this season could best suit your driving style?

“There are different places that attract me for different reasons. I will start with Jakarta, because that is where I achieved my first victory with Maserati, after taking pole position. But I am also attracted by new destinations such as Miami (USA) or Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), which represent new challenges. Big cities such as Tokyo (Japan) or Shanghai (China) are also very attractive, but of course my favourite race is Monaco, because it is the city where I live and it is also the “home race” of DS Automobiles. It would be a dream to achieve a great result there.”

Do you prefer new and unknown tracks or ones you have already raced on in the past?

“There’s something exciting about new tracks. It brings everyone in the team closer together; we have to study the circuit together and go through every corner in the simulator. Having to maintain a high pace all day in an unfamiliar place requires very meticulous preparation. The weeks leading up to a race are a crucial time, and it’s an exciting part of my job.”

Formula E requires special preparation, because some circuits do not exist and can only be prepared on a simulator. Is this kind of virtual work suitable for you and do you think it is enough?

“Obviously, driving on the track is getting better and better, but we have to adapt. The simulators we have today are excellent tools, very realistic, which allow us to be well prepared. They have become indispensable and mandatory if we want to have any chance of taking part in the race. We also have the track walk, which allows us to check that the asphalt is not more bumpy than expected or that the radius of a curve has not been altered by the installation of the temporary walls surrounding the track.”

The start of the season is still far away, how will you prepare yourself physically and mentally?

“I’m working on these aspects with my personal coaches, but also with the team. I’ve been on a special diet and everything has been done to make sure I’m in the best possible shape. Between now and the first race, I’ll also be doing some simulator and track testing with our new car. I’ll also be spending time with the engineers, mechanics and the whole team, to get to know each other better before the start of the season. Winning is a team effort.”