Jakarta will be a weekend that Max Gunther will remember for a long time. Two pole positions, a podium and Maserati’s historic first victory. For the German, this is not the first overall victory in the electric category, given that he had previously managed to triumph on three occasions aboard cars powered by the BMW Powertrain, but giving the first success to a brand that had been waiting for over sixty years to return on the first step of the podium it has a special flavour.

Max Gunther author of a weekend in which he wrote a history page not only of the Italian brand, but also of motorsport. A crazy day, in which the German was able to convert the pole position conquered in the morning into a success which came at the end of a race dominated, especially from the middle of the race onwards.

The decisive moment came from mid-race onwards, when the Maserati driver attempted to break away by lapping at the low 1:10 mark, while those behind him, such as Jake Dennis, were unable to fight back and lose just over three seconds. A small but substantial advantage that made it possible to manage the remaining charge in the final laps, even when the British rider of Andretti began to improve his times by lapping to 1:09, even setting the fastest lap of the race.

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Gareth Hartford / Motorsport Images

A goal also in Gunther’s sights, but the team preferred to suggest that he maintain a constant pace without seeking maximum performance, in order to secure the most important prize. The Andretti driver then arrived under the checkered flag with a gap of almost three seconds from the leader.

“I’m very proud, I’m on the moon, I’m delighted with this victory. Already yesterday the podium was fantastic. We’ve made some progress in the last few races, it’s fantastic, first win in Jakarta, I’m delighted.”

“I felt good straight away from free practice one, the package worked well here, it was just about going in the right direction and we made the right decisions this weekend. Yesterday we didn’t have enough, but today yes, it’s fantastic.” Gunther explained speaking of his first success at the wheel of the Tipo Folgore.

Pole sitter Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Formula E is clearly a category where making predictions is a complex exercise, especially bearing in mind how the values ​​in the field can vary from week to week. Even Porsche itself, which at the start of the championship seemed to have the keys to the world championship in hand, saw a period of decline with the return of its opponents. The German driver’s hope is that Maserati will now continue on the path marked out in the last few rounds, although he remains aware of the fact that the track layout can make the difference.

“I’m definitely finding confidence in the car, Formula E is always tough, a bit like life in general. I’m enjoying this moment, there are tracks that help us more and others where we struggle more, we just have to maximize our package. But in the last few races we’ve taken a step forward, I’m proud,” added Gunther.