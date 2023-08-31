At the end of May, the Federation officially announced the details of the tenders for the next generation of Formula E cars, Gen 4, which is expected to make its track debut from 2026. The life cycle should last four years, but there is also the possibility that the contract will be extended until 2032 for economic reasons.

The two tenders, which concerned the possibility of supplying the chassis and the battery, confirmed that there will be a significant increase in power, which will reach a peak of 600 kW, almost double the current one. For example, the front motor generator should become active to supply power, as opposed to what currently occurs where it only has a recovery function: the first tests were already carried out on a Gen 3 modified for the indoor speed record, which also allowed to collect data for the future.

Attention will also be paid to the aerodynamics of the car, with the creation of a high and low downforce configuration, unlike now where the cars have the same specification throughout the season, while the width and weight of the Gen4 will increase by 100 mm and 76 kg respectively. Among the various innovations there should be a quartet of racing scenarios, with two 300 kW modes at low and high load and two 600 kW modes, also in low and high load configurations.

Photo by: Porsche

The deadline for submitting your projects is Thursday 31 August, but all the proposals have already been received. After reviewing all the material, a final decision from the FIA ​​is expected on 19 October 2023, in just over a month and a half.

As always, Formula E tries to maintain a balance between costs, performance on the track and sustainability, because the category must have an affordable price for those wishing to participate. At the same time, however, continuous technological evolution is being sought that can balance the freedom of the teams with the possible increase in costs that could arise if, for example, the teams were allowed to build batteries in-house. “I think it’s a balance, there’s a balance between the costs, the technology [e] evolution,” Longo told Motorsport.com.

“As a motorsport fan, I want to see competition on the track – that’s the number one priority for us, even with respect to speed. Once it is guaranteed that there will be competition between the teams and the drivers, that we will have three, four, five drivers potentially capable of winning the championship when we get to the end of the season, I would certainly also be interested in having a more powerful car and the technology fits allowing it to grow rapidly”.

“From Gen1 to Gen2 there was a huge difference, from Gen2 to Gen3 there is another important difference, and the evolution we will make in the middle of the Gen3 cycle will be a big increase, and Gen4 will continue to move forward It’s definitely important to show that technology is evolving and that you can go faster and longer with a technology that originally had many barriers.”

Starting grid Photo by: Andreas Beil

In fact, a Gen3.5 version is expected to be introduced in 2024-2025, which will essentially be an update of the current car model, a bit like the Gen 2 EVO should have been, at least until the pandemic forced to change plans to reduce costs. Gen 3.5 is expected to lead the way for Gen 4, which will debut in 2026.

Mahindra driver and 2016-2017 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi believes the time has come for the championship to push the development of the cars. “I think Formula E has to be the fastest accelerating race car on the planet and I believe performance is important,” said di Grassi.

“We have reached a point in electric technology that allows us to have very high performances. Formula E has reached such a maturity of the championship that we can already do it for Gen3, but we can do it even better for Gen4. Furthermore, from the point in the public eye, it creates a lot of respect to say that I can drive a car with 1000 horsepower. It’s almost like a fighter jet: it has so much power, it’s so fast that it takes many hours of training.”