Fe Galvao became Yor Forger with this cosplay to show her fans that she could have worked as a deadly assassin in an alternate universe.

The cosplayer has a very peculiar style when it comes to giving life to anime charactersand this outfit was no exception, as it will catch you with its deadly gaze.

I won’t tell you the longest story and I’d better leave you with this yor forger cosplay by the talented Faith Galvao.

Imposing. Image: Faith Galvao.

This cosplay intends to pay homage to thorn princessthe pseudonym under which Yor Forger he kills his victims, so his attire is more of a battle attire.

This costume consists of a black dress with some modifications, especially on the shoulders, where it shows off some ribbons that weave a kind of net around the neck.

At the bottom she wears a garter belt that also forms a weave of ribbons over her thighs, giving her that unique look of a classy killer.

One kick and you’re out. Image: Faith Galvao.

Faith Galvao has a hairstyle identical to that of thorn princesswith a couple of roses on the sides of which protrude spikes.

Last but not least, she uses a pair of large needles as weapons, to ensure that no target can escape from her.

Fe Galvao became Yor Forger with this cosplay, but she has a wide repertoire of outfits

The Brazilian cosplayer knows how to bring to life all kinds of seductive characters, so her collection is quite extensive for you to have a good time looking at it.

You just have to follow her on your Instagram account to appreciate more of his work, you will surely find one of your favorites.

