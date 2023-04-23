The day started well for French team DS Penske, with Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne taking third and fifth places in free practice.

“Depending on whether you look at the 300 kW or 350 kW data, the situation is more or less to our advantage,” said Eugenio Franzetti, DS Performance Director. “But I prefer not to make predictions about the future, because sometimes nothing comes to fruition.”

An observation that doesn’t make sense, given that Vandoorne then easily qualified for the final phase of qualifying, first in his group, while Vergne failed to enter, missing the passage to group B by five thousandths.

“Contrary to practice, I didn’t feel the car much, even if we didn’t change anything in the set-up,” said the French driver.

Vandoorne was then beaten by Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, who went on to take pole position ahead of Sam Bird. The front row was 100% Jaguar in terms of engines, ahead of Vandoorne’s DS Penske and Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333.

A race full of twists and turns

Vandoorne’s pole position in Sao Paulo just four weeks ago didn’t bring him any luck. The Belgian rider had to expend a lot of energy to maintain his position, only to be overtaken at the end of the race by those who had stayed behind able to take advantage of his slipstream. In Berlin, the layout of the circuit is different and there have been many leadership changes, even setting a record in a single race according to the organisers. Everyone here knows that the terrain is very aggressive for the tyres, but the track configuration allows for overtaking at several points.

The strategies of the more experienced pilots immediately opposed each other. There was a battle between veterans up front, but the peloton was never far behind them. By the middle of the race, the top 15 riders were within five seconds of each other.

Many riders worked their way up the standings, including Vandoorne who, after taking the E-Prix lead, dropped a few places before being pinned into a wall by Ticktum. Forced to retire, the Belgian driver did not reach the podium that seemed within his reach.

Vergne, who started 10th, had 20 laps available to try and score points. After several other racing incidents, the French driver crossed the finish line in seventh position, behind the two works Jaguars, the Maserati of Max Guenther, the two Envision Racing cars and the Porsche of Pascal Wehrlein.

So it was a day that did not reflect the DS E-TENSE FE 23’s true level of performance, but one that remains encouraging, ahead of the start of the second Berlin E-Prix on Sunday, on a track that is potentially wet with rain nocturnal.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-TENSE FE23