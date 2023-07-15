Mitch Evans is increasingly the King of Rome. After the pole position this morning, the Jaguar driver went to take his fourth success in Formula E in our capital, which is even the third consecutive on the Eur track.

The New Zealander prevailed in this first race of the Rome E-Prix, which was essentially held over two heats, because a terrible accident during the ninth lap forced the race direction to display the red flag, causing an interruption very long.

The other Jaguar driver, the British Sam Bird, lost control of his car on the hump of the very fast turn 6 and spun. The first riders behind him, namely Jake Dennis, Nick Cassidy and Maximilian Gunther, managed to avoid him, but then all hell broke loose.

Sebastien Buemi hit the rear of Bird’s car and his Envision literally took off and crashed into the wall, also being hit by the Porsche of Antonio Felix Da Costa. At this point the two DS Penske of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne miraculously dodged Bird, who was stopped exactly in the middle of the track, however going to hit the walls.

It was a different matter for Edoardo Mortara, who found the Jaguar in the path of his Maserati and hit it straight, while on the other side Robin Frijns also ended up against a wall, also involving Lucas di Grassi.

Despite this ugly dynamic, all the riders involved came out unscathed, but only 14 were able to make it back to the start, also because a few laps before there had been another accident in the same spot which had eliminated Andre Lotterer, giving life to a Safety Car. But that’s not all, because in qualifying this morning Jake Hughes had also crashed there, who then did not take part in the race due to damage to his McLaren.

At the restart, Sacha Fenestraz’s Nissan was in front of everyone, but his leadership faded towards the middle of the second heat, when Dennis took command of operations, but he probably asked too much of his battery to do so and in the second part of the race he was forced to slow down quite suddenly.

Despite having failed to activate attack mode, having to repeat the maneuver later, the best at taking advantage of it was Evans himself, who seems to have a very special relationship with this track and in the end he presented himself under the checkered flag with a margin of just over a second and a half over Cassidy’s Envision, which in the meantime had gotten rid of Dennis in turn.

A very important place of honor for the other New Zealander, because it allowed him to take the lead in the championship standings, also taking advantage of the fact that Dennis then also gave up the lowest step of the podium to Maximilian Gunther, good at bringing one more once again the Maserati in the top 3.

Once fourth, Dennis was then stubborn in defending himself against the attacks of Vergne and Nico Muller, with Pascal Wehrlein who in the end managed to patch up an accident that occurred at the first start, which had relegated him to the back of the group, closing seventh despite damage to his car.

However, the German from Porsche has come under investigation by the stewards for using too much power under the red flag. Waiting to understand the verdict, the classification sees Cassidy leader with a 5-point margin on Dennis and 20 on Evans. Wehrlein, on the other hand, is fourth at -27.