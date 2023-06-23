As has already happened on three occasions since the start of the season, the drivers of the electric single-seaters of the Formula E world championship will race on a new track. It’s also the series’ first time visiting the Northwest United States, and the city of Portland, Oregon was not chosen at random. It is often held up as an example for its environmental protection policy, values ​​that Formula E also tries to convey.

The Portland International Raceway track is not an absolute novelty, as it is a permanent circuit used by many American series, including IndyCar. Formula E previously played the “Indy-FE” model in Long Beach California during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, before abandoning the East Coast in favor of New York City. The Portland circuit is 3.190km long with 12 corners and is fast overall, with two very hard braking sections and a slower section where you need to be agile. The last update dates back to the late 2000s, but the track is wide and the asphalt is in good condition. Slightly undulating and surrounded by greenery, it will give a different image of Formula E, which is more suited to an urban environment.

Mechanics by Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

DS Penske, Porsche and Jaguar tied

Among the teams that have scored the most points on the new circuits this year is the French-American team DS Penske, with 75 points collected between Hyderabad, Cape Town and Sao Paulo. Porsche are very close with 70 points, while Jaguar-powered Envision Racing scored 62 points at these three new circuits. In fact, it is these three teams that lead the constructors’ championship, ahead of the Jaguar works team and Avalanche Andretti (Porsche customer team), with DS Penske completing the top five.

Two weeks after the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Peugeot, Jean-Eric Vergne will be looking to score important points to maintain his title contender status ahead of the two rounds in Rome, where he has often achieved good results. With five races remaining in the ninth season, the Frenchman is fifth in the standings, just 12 points behind Mitch Evans (Jaguar), fourth, while the leader (Pascal Wehrlein) is 37 points clear.

Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

When you consider that a single race can earn up to 29 points (25 for first place, three for pole position and one for fastest race lap), anything is still possible for many of the title contenders. It is also worth noting that, since the inception of the series, American racing has often smiled on DS Automobiles. Sam Bird’s pole position at Long Beach in 2016, DS’s two pole positions (Alex Lynn and Sam Bird) and Bird’s two wins at New York in 2017, and Jean-Eric Vergne’s two titles (2018 and 2019, the second with DS Automobiles) won at the end of the New York races.

Do these fond memories bode well for the French rider in Portland? Nobody has a crystal ball. What is clear, however, is that the pressure is mounting and that every point counts that little bit more in the race for the title.