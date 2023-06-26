Formula E has made a rare trip to a permanent circuit in Portland. Set up outside the city, the track is rural and the walls have disappeared in favor of trackside grass.

The two long straights also made life difficult for the batteries: “It’s the most complicated circuit we’ve come across from an energy point of view,” said DS Penske’s Vergne before the race. “In the simulator, we had never worked on a track where you had to stay so far back in the pack to conserve energy. With the high aerodynamic drag of these electric single-seaters, you can easily save 20% energy per lap by staying behind the leader, and it is clear that, apart from the pole position, there is no point in being in the lead before the end.”

Driver DS Penske’s statements proved to be correct the next day. It is the first time that motorsport has come so close to cycling. The leading rider doesn’t want to spend too much energy and follows the group, also knowing that he can’t attempt a breakaway because he would consume too much before the end of the race and would be taken back by the group.

But DS Penske also had to come out fast to try and score as many points as possible. On this unfamiliar track, the DS E-TENSE FE23s of the French-American team perform generally well. “I don’t know how other people work,” Vergne said. “But for our part, we analyze each corner on the simulator, we do a lot of work before coming to the circuits and we arrive with very meticulous preparation.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

From the pitlane to fourth position

As the race was held on a permanent circuit, it was possible to complete the first practice session on Friday afternoon, coinciding with the start of the race scheduled for the following day. The first laps were prudent for everyone and led to some skidding in the grass. At the end of this first session, driven by McLaren’s Rene Rast, Vergne was less than two-tenths off the pace and his team-mate Vandoorne was half a second off the top of the timesheets. The gaps were very close, with 17 pilots within a second of each other.

The following day, the second practice session was fairly uneventful, especially as it took place just over an hour before qualifying. DS Penske continued to work, alternating between cheap laps and difficult laps. The end of the session revealed a little more about everyone’s intentions. But starting from qualifying, things got serious. In Group A, Vergne qualified for the quarter-finals, alongside Nissan duo Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato and Maserati driver Maximilian Guenther. Vandoorne missed out on the next round by just five hundredths of a second. In any case, his efforts were in vain, because a few minutes later we learned that the two DS Penske drivers had been penalized and would start from the pitlane.

But not all hope was lost, because in Monaco Vergne and Vandoorne had started from the back row and finished in the points. This was not the case in Portland, where the race was marred by two incidents which triggered the intervention of the safety car, with the consequent interruption of the race and the addition of four laps.

As a skilled strategist, Vergne momentarily moved up to fourth position, at one point recording the race’s highest top speed of 169.2mph. But the game of attack modes dropped him to 11th at the checkered flag, just ahead of teammate Vandoorne in 12th.

The next round of the Formula E world championship will take place in three weeks, on 15 and 16 July, on the hilly circuit of Rome.