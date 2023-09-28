A week full of announcements. After Mahindra and Maserati, DS Penske also officially has its own line-up for next season, deciding to extend its collaboration with Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, a couple who can boast three category titles in total.

The French and Belgian drivers have already competed together during the recently concluded championship, forming one of the strongest lineups on the grid. Furthermore, Vergne thus also extends his relationship with DS, a brand that accompanied him in his adventures in Virgin Racing and Teecheetah before joining Penske at the beginning of the year.

However, despite high expectations, DS Penske’s 2023 did not bring the desired results. 163 points, one pole, just one victory, achieved in the inaugural event in Hyderabad, India with a good defense, three podiums in total and a fifth place overall in the team rankings which left a bad taste in the mouth. In fact, the team expected to be able to fight for both titles, but paid for several aspects, including a Powertrain that did not prove to be up to that of its rivals, in particular Porsche and Jaguar.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, 1st position, raises the winners’ trophy Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

However, the objective is to start again from the known bases which can guarantee good potential, so it was decided to focus on stability by renewing the contracts of Vergne and Vandoorne for next season too. “’I am very happy to continue the adventure with DS PENSKE. Same teammate, same Gen 3 car. As one chapter closes, we need to focus on what lies ahead. I love racing and above all I love winning, it’s a very special feeling that I want to relive with the team,” explained the French driver.

“I have a real relationship of trust with the engineers and mechanics, their dedication and hard work is truly inspiring. I want to repay the trust that Jay Penske and the rest of the team have placed in me. At the start of a season, all points start from zero. With Stoffel we form a solid duo. We had a couple of good races and we are working hard to get back to the top.”

Even Vandoorne, who last season did not go higher than eleventh in the standings as reigning champion after winning the title in 2022 with Mercedes, hopes to be able to return to competing for the top positions: “I am happy to continue the journey that I have started a year ago with the team. Consistency and stability will be the foundation of our future success. JEV and I are one of the best pairs on the grid. We’ve made great strides this past season and are growing stronger together. Consistent performance is our goal for next season. The final goal is to win the championship.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23 Photo by: DPPI

Jay Penske, Team Principal and owner of the team, was also satisfied and underlined how the choice to keep this pairing was simple and direct with the aim of continuing to grow: “I am very excited to continue having Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne at the wheel of our Gen3 car. The decision to keep intact what is undoubtedly one of the strongest pairs on the starting grid was a very simple one for the team. Season 9 was about growth and we learned from every success but also from every setback. None of us were satisfied with fifth place in the championship. We know we can do better and with JEV and Stoffel bringing with them an incredibly high vision of the race, combined with an unshakable desire to win.”

DS Penske’s season will start on October 9th, when the team will unveil the new livery of the car, which will clearly remain unchanged from a hardware point of view. After the presentation, the team will move to Valencia for collective pre-season testing at the end of October, followed by the first race of the season in mid-January 2024 in Mexico.