The air was already 30°C when the electric single-seaters took to the track at 8.10am on Saturday.

The first practice session, held the day before, saw six riders from six teams fill the top six places, with no clear leader emerging.

Jean-Éric Vergne, sixth, seven tenths off the lead, took the time, as always, to rediscover the track. He is familiar with the 3.385km, 19-turn circuit, having taken pole position and second place in the second race of the weekend last season. But in 2022, the Rome E-Prix took place in April, with the weather easier to bear.

With track temperatures exceeding 40°C, the second free practice session with the new Gen 3 electric single-seaters presented challenges that required a cautious approach.

In qualifying, Jaguar and Nissan cars dominated, with Jaguar’s Mitch Evans and Sam Bird grabbing the front row ahead of Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz and Jaguar-powered Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi.

Porsche’s first representative was Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) in seventh position, with first works driver, Pascal Wehrlein, in tenth.

DS driver Penske Stoffel Vandoorne hit the wall on his fat lap and missed out on the quarterfinals, while Vergne, also unlucky in qualifying, started from sixteenth position.

Penske avoids the chaos of Rome

The Rome track alternates between wavy and flat sections, fast and slow, but it is also quite narrow. This makes overtaking difficult and can cause problems in the event of an accident.

This was highlighted dramatically when Sam Bird bounced off a turn six manhole cover on the flat and hit both sidewalls before coming to rest in the middle of the track.

Buemi, Edoardo Mortara, António Félix da Costa, Robin Frijns and Lucas di Grassi joined Bird in the retirement list after being involved in the aftermath of the crash.

Both DS Penske cars managed to avoid the worst part of the wreckage and were able to pit as the race was red flagged to allow for cleanup with the bodies strewn about the Italian track.

By the restart, the top three teams in the constructors’ championship had all lost a car and only 14 competitors remained. There were still 17 laps of the 25 planned (plus two added later to compensate for the safety car) and anything was still possible.

The race had been stopped for almost an hour, but the temperature was still as high as ever.

The two DS Penske cars, which had started at the back of the field, went into attack mode on the same lap. By the middle of the race, Vergne had moved up to fifth place.

Fenestraz was still in the lead, but was using up more energy than his pursuers and eventually had to retire.

In the end, Evans took a solid victory, ahead of Nick Cassidy and Max Günther. Vergne took an excellent fifth place behind Dennis.

It was one of the highlights of a rather crazy day, with the French rider gaining 11 positions in the race. Stoffel Vandoorne, trapped in traffic, finished 11th, just behind Fenestraz, whose early pace had come at a high price.

With three races to go to the end of the season, and with the second round in Rome taking place on Sunday in similar conditions, five riders can still clinch the drivers’ title: Cassidy, Dennis, Evans, Wehrlein and Vergne.