Formula E took a short break, but the last few weeks have still been very busy for the French-American team DS Penske.

First, there was the return from Shanghai and the debriefing sessions, to analyze the recorded performances and ensure their sustainability. Then, the team moved on to testing the Gen 3 EVO at the Mallorca circuit (Spain), in order to prepare for the next season.

For Jean-Éric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, who are competing with Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship, there was the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 15 and 16 June, before returning to the world of Formula E to continue their preparations for the Portland event.

At this permanent circuit in the northwest United States, Formula E is moving from one to two races this year. The facility hosted IndyCar until 2010 and is still home to NASCAR, with its last event taking place in May.

With its 12 curves and just over 3.3 km in length, the Portland circuit is considered by the drivers to be one of the most difficult in terms of energy strategy.

Portland is a circuit of its own

As we saw last season, just like Sao Paulo (Brazil), on this circuit the energy consumption is very high. It is one of those tracks where staying in the lead of the race can be detrimental to the standings and energy management, so you have to find a strategy to not always stay in the lead. However, the risk is that, when you are in the group, there is a lot of contact.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

“It’s the most challenging circuit we’ve encountered from an energy point of view,” Vergne said.

“In the simulator we had never worked on a track where you had to stay so far behind the pack to conserve energy. With the very high aerodynamic drag of these electric single-seaters, you can easily save 20% of energy per lap by staying behind the leader, and it is clear that, apart from pole position, there is no point in being first until the final laps.”

What will happen this year, considering it will be a double-header? The suspense remains, but it should be seen as a double opportunity for the more experienced teams, including DS Penske, to score important points.