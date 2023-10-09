With just a few weeks to go until the start of Formula E testing in Valencia and, as usual, teams are starting to reveal their liveries ahead of the new season. The first to unveil the car for Season 10 was DS Penske, who chose a chrome livery to stand out even more on the track.

The black and gold colorway remains very similar to that of last season, but with a chrome effect and a new vector shape on the sides that also include the DS Automobiles partner.

At the wheel of the two cars there will once again be the confirmed Jean-Éric Vergne, two-time Formula E champion with DS as his partner, and Stoffel Vandoorne, world champion in 2022. The French and Belgian drivers have already competed together during the recently concluded championship, forming one of the strongest teams on the grid.

However, despite high expectations, DS Penske’s 2023 did not bring the desired results. 163 points, one pole, just one victory, achieved in the inaugural event in Hyderabad, India with a good defense, three podiums in total and a fifth place overall in the team rankings which left a bad taste in the mouth. In fact, the team expected to be able to fight for both titles, but paid for several aspects, including a Powertrain that did not prove to be up to that of its rivals, in particular Porsche and Jaguar. The goal for the new year is now to return to fighting for the top positions.

DS Penske livery Photo by: DS Automobiles

“The launch of the new livery inaugurates the start of the season and ignites in everyone the passion and desire to give 110%. I think this design, as well as the team, is a great example of how we never stop moving forward, we never get satisfied. It would be easy to bring back the same livery as Season 9, but that’s not our approach and never has been. The livery, as well as the team, improves from year to year. I can’t wait to tackle the pre-season tests in Valencia,” explained Jay Penske, Team Principal.

“Unveiling the new look of the car is always an exciting time of the year for the team and I share everyone’s enthusiasm. This livery is undoubtedly more modern, more golden. But above all it is a point of reference in the pre-season calendar, we are two weeks away from the official tests in Valencia, the whole team has prepared hard for this event and I can’t wait to get started!”, added Vergne, recalling the appointment with the pre-season tests which will start in Spain on October 24th.

Teammate Stoffel Vandoorne is also on the same wavelength: “I like this new livery, it looks fast and aggressive! We are heading towards a new season and our final goal is to perform well and return to scoring points. Racing at the front requires resilience, hard work and determination, I will leave no stone unturned to chase every millisecond and put our black and gold car back in front of everyone!”