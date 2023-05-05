Monaco, its breathtaking view of the Mediterranean, its port, its casinos, its yachts, its luxury cars… and above all its unique history with motor racing. No other country in the world has such a relationship with motorsports, especially on an area of ​​2 km.

Like the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Monaco ePrix is ​​what every Formula E driver wants to win. For DS Penske, the pressure is on as it is also the closest race to his venue. From Monaco it takes very little to reach France and if we add to this that Jean-Eric Vergne has raced in the Principality in various categories, that he is French and that he has already won Monaco in Formula E (in 2019 with DS), we can understand a little better stakes.

As for Stoffel Vandoorne, even if the reigning world champion is of Belgian nationality, he settled in Monaco a few years ago. For him too this is somehow a home race. “The big difference, and this is important, is that I sleep in my own bed at night and not in a hotel,” says Stoffel Vandoorne, who appreciates the tranquility of the place but also the climate. “Furthermore, it is true that the track, since we have been using the circuit in its entirety, is perfectly suited to the category and even better than in Formula 1, where overtaking is more difficult than in Formula E.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

Vandoorne won the most recent Monaco ePrix in 2022, at the same time becoming championship leader ahead of Vergne, who finished third in that race. In 2021, the ePrix was won by Antonio Felix Da Costa, then a DS Techeetah driver, and in 2019 Vergne took the championship lead (and kept it until the end) precisely by winning the Monaco stage.

It is therefore an extremely important race and circuit, which so far seem to have smiled at the French manufacturer. However, the Monegasque appointment presents some pitfalls. “Like all urban circuits, it doesn’t offer free spaces and the slightest mistake is paid for in money,” adds Vergne. “At the same time, it’s a perfectly smooth track, resurfaced every year, and we can say that Monaco is not like all urban circuits.”

Monaco is not just racing

All the most luxurious builders love to come to the Principality, and not just for sporting reasons. This is not the case for all the circuits of the season, depending on the prestige of the place, but also on the market opportunities. A country where a brand is not sold has only the purely sporting aspect to exploit.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske Photo by: DPPI

On the other hand, all brands dream of a highly prestigious place where they can invite customers and potential customers to see their racing cars in action and exhibit the production models. This is even one of the main reasons for a manufacturer’s involvement in a motorsport discipline. For DS Automobiles, having in its ranks a French driver who has won numerous races and whose teammate is the reigning world champion represents a perfect combination from a communication point of view for a race like the one in Monaco.

Will all these reasons turn into some sort of planetary alignment on May 6 for the French team? Porsche and Jaguar, its main competitors, will also be looking for a good result as Monaco is also an interesting market for them, in addition to the important points to be conquered in both championships.