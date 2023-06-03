As has been the case since the beginning of the season, the driver who took pole position – in this case Maximilian Gunther (Maserati) – did not win the race. Conversely, the German finished third, ahead of the Penske DS of Stoffel Vandoorne and Vergne.

A few hours earlier, qualifying provided the names of the favourites. At the end of groups A and B, the four cars of the Stellantis group were in the running: Gunther and Edoardo Mortara for Maserati, Vandoorne and Vergne for DS Penske.

The track is obviously suited to DS Automobiles, with Vergne taking pole position in 2022. But in the quarter-finals, both DS and Maserati found themselves in direct internal competition, which eliminated any hopes of a front row dominated by the colors of their team.

The first duels were won by Vergne, Günther and also by Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) and Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti).

Dennis advanced to the final at the expense of Vergne, beating him by 0.359s, while Gunther got the better of Wehrlein.

The German then secured Maserati its first pole position in Formula E and the first in open wheel racing for the Italian manufacturer since pole position by Juan Manuel Fangio at the Formula 1 Argentine Grand Prix in 1958.

Who is the best in energy strategy?

Formula E is a championship where, since the arrival of the Gen 3 cars, leading is extremely difficult due to the high levels of energy management.

Vandoorne Stoffel, Team DS Penske Formula E Photo by: DPPI

Engineers could be heard on the radio asking their drivers to slow down at certain points in the race to conserve battery life.

In this championship, energy strategy matters more than anything else, as the objective is to replenish at least 30% of the energy expended during each lap by regenerating the battery cells when slowing down and braking.

It is a difficult exercise under normal circumstances, but even more complex in Jakarta, due to the temperature (33°C of the air and 39°C of the tarmac at the start) which can have an impact on the correct functioning of the batteries.

Porsche, DS Automobiles and Maserati were the best performers in this first round, with all three manufacturers placing their cars in the top 10 – with the exception of David Beckmann (Avalanche Andretti), who was making his Formula E debut.

“It’s been a pretty good day for us,” said Vergne. “Even though I lost a position at the start when I started from the dirty side of the track, finishing fifth is a good result and I couldn’t have done better.”

“With Stoffel just ahead of me, we are scoring important points for the team and we continue to make progress.”

Vergne Jean Eric, Team DS Penske Formula E Photo by: DPPI

Vergne moves up from fifth to fourth in the drivers’ standings, while DS Penske also moves up to fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Sunday’s race, the eleventh of the season, will start at 10.03am, with similar conditions expected.

While no one has the crystal ball to know exactly what will happen, usually the teams that are ahead on day one remain competitive the next day.

It remains to be seen how DS Penske’s drivers will react to the Porsches, as French manufacturer DS Automobiles celebrates its 100th FE race tomorrow. No doubt Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Éric Vergne will want to celebrate the day with a good result.